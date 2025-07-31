BB continues tight monetary policy stance for 1st half of FY26

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has maintained its tight monetary policy stance for the first half of the current fiscal year 2025-26 (H1FY26) to contain inflation and anchor inflation expectations.

"BB will continue its tight monetary policy stance in the first half of FY26 to contain inflation and anchor inflation expectations. If the inflation rate continues to decelerate further, as we expect, the policy repo rate may be adjusted downward, if inflation rate comes below 7 per cent until then the policy repo rate will remain unchanged at 10.0 per cent, the Standing Lending Facility (SLF) rate will remain at 11.5 per cent, and the Standing Deposit Facility (SDF) rate will be 8.0 per cent," said BB Governor Dr Ahsan H Mansur.

He said this while announcing the monetary policy for the first half of the fiscal FY26 at a press conference at the central bank headquarters in the city today.