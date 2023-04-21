Reports show meager profit outlook for midsized US banks

Banks were among the poorest-performing sectors on Wall Street Thursday, after earnings from midsized lenders pointed to a weakening profit outlook in the aftermath of a recent industry crisis.

Shares of Comerica, KeyCorp and Zions Bancorporation dropped between two and five percent following first quarter results that revealed a drag from the higher interest payouts needed to retain deposits.

These banks were among US regional lenders punished severely in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank's failures last month, which sparked worry of further deposit runs.

The reports were not all bad, with the three banks reporting profitable quarters. Further, despite an uncertain economic backdrop, the banks did not suffer a huge uptick in loan delinquencies.

But in the latest earnings announcements, banks slashed their outlook for 2023 net interest income, which reflects the difference between the revenues banks make on lending minus interest paid out for deposits.

Besides paying out more for deposits, banks are also taking out more borrowings to improve their liquidity position.