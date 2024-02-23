Three five-star hotels: Business shifts from south to north

Hotel Intercontinental in Dhaka’s Shahbag started operation in 1973. It is the oldest five star hotel in the country. Intercontinental hotel was once synonymous with five-star hotel in the capital to the people. Then came Pan Pacific Sonargaon in the 1980s. After 2000, five-star quality hotels started to be built around Gulshan and airport areas by private initiative one by one.

In 2022-23, Intercontinental had earned a revenue of Tk 1.69 billion. The Westin hotel, which was established in 2000, in Gulshan-2 earned Tk 2.03 billion. Le Meridien hotel in the Nikunja area near the airport turned over Tk 2.69 billion in the fiscal.

Of these three hotels, Le Meridien had most earnings from renting out rooms. It earned Tk 1.5 billion from room rent while Westin earned Tk 980 million and Intercontinental Tk 430 million.

Despite lagging back in room rent, Intercontinental hotel did better business than other two in dining. The oldest five-star hotel earned Tk 1.12 billion from sales of food and beverages in the year. Le Méridien Dhaka earned Tk 1 billion from sales of food while Westin earned Tk 980 million.

According to the information provided in the financial reports, the star-hotels have some other source of revenue alongside room rent and food sales. These sources include hall rent, health club, spa, parlor, saloon and transport. Intercontinental clocked the highest revenue earning Tk 140 million from these sources while Westin earned Tk 130 million and Le Meridien made a revenue of Tk 90 million.

Westin hotel’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shakhawat Hossain told Prothom Alo that the hotel's location is a big factor in this business. Gulshan and Banani are known as upscale areas of the capital where diplomats, businesspersons and wealthy people reside. This is why hotels in Gulshan are likely to earn more revenue than the hotels in Shahbagh or Karwan Bazar.

