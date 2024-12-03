A million meals delivered by Foodi
Foodi, one of the country’s leading online food delivery platforms, has made a remarkable impact in the market within a very short time. Customers are choosing Foodi for its ability to deliver their favorite restaurant meals at competitive prices within the shortest possible time.
Every day, more and more customers are joining the platform. Foodi has already completed over 1 million (10 lakh) order deliveries, marking a significant milestone, stated a press release.
Speaking on this achievement, chief operating officer of foodi Md Shahnewas Mannan said, “Customers have been giving us great feedback regarding food variety, quality, and pricing. We are running exciting offers throughout the month, and new restaurants are being added to the platform regularly. Currently, more than 5,000 restaurants are onboard with us.”
Foodi is committed to delivering food in the fastest time possible. “The industry benchmark for food delivery is 30 minutes, and we are successfully delivering within a similar timeframe. Riders are a critical part of our ecosystem.”
“We currently have over 2,500 active riders. Alongside ensuring their benefits, we are also investing in their skill development, which contributes to creating a skilled workforce,” said chief marketing officer of Foodi Mashrur Hasan Mim.
Foodi is a subsidiary of US-Bangla Airlines and is rapidly expanding its footprint across the country. In addition to serving all divisional cities, foodi has recently launched services in Tangail, Bogura, Cumilla, and Sirajganj, covering over 45 zones nationwide.