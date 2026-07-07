Grameenphone partners with Bangladesh Ansar

Through this collaboration, Grameenphone will bring its nationwide connectivity, digital expertise, and enterprise capabilities to support Bangladesh Ansar and VDP in modernising communication and enabling technology-driven services across its nationwide operations.

Nurul Ferdous Musanna, head of Government and Strategic Business of Grameenphone, and Mohammad Noore Alam Siddique, BVM, director (Operations) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Headquarters in Khilgaon, Dhaka, recently.

From Grameenphone, chief executive officer (CEO) Yasir Azman; chief business officer (CBO) Asif Naimur Rashid; head of Law Enforcement Agencies Business Helal Uddin Ahmed; key account manager, Government and Strategic Business, Kazi Nusrat; and Strategic Account Manager, Government and Strategic Business, Arman Sikder attended the signing ceremony.