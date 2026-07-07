Grameenphone partners with Bangladesh Ansar
Grameenphone, the country's leading telecommunications service provider, has entered into a five-year strategic partnership with Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, one of the largest disciplined forces and a key contributor to national security, community resilience, and socio-economic development, reports a press release.
The partnership reflects a shared commitment to leveraging technology and connectivity to strengthen institutional capabilities, enhance operational efficiency, and support the ongoing digital transformation journey of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP.
Through this collaboration, Grameenphone will bring its nationwide connectivity, digital expertise, and enterprise capabilities to support Bangladesh Ansar and VDP in modernising communication and enabling technology-driven services across its nationwide operations.
Nurul Ferdous Musanna, head of Government and Strategic Business of Grameenphone, and Mohammad Noore Alam Siddique, BVM, director (Operations) of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Headquarters in Khilgaon, Dhaka, recently.
From Grameenphone, chief executive officer (CEO) Yasir Azman; chief business officer (CBO) Asif Naimur Rashid; head of Law Enforcement Agencies Business Helal Uddin Ahmed; key account manager, Government and Strategic Business, Kazi Nusrat; and Strategic Account Manager, Government and Strategic Business, Arman Sikder attended the signing ceremony.
Representing Bangladesh Ansar and VDP were Director General (DG) Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, SGP, BAM, ndu, afwc, psc; Additional Director General (ADG) Brigadier General Mamunur Rashid, ndc, psc; Deputy Director General (Administration) Colonel Byzid Mohammad Tareq Junaed, psc, G, PhD; Deputy Director General (Training) Md Rafiqul Islam, BVM, PVMS, BVMS; Deputy Director (Communication) Kauser Jahan; along with other officials of the organisation.
Yasir Azman, chief executive officer of Grameenphone, said "This partnership reflects a shared commitment to harnessing technology in support of national development. We are honored to support the digital transformation journey of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP with our digital expertise and connectivity solutions. Together, we aim to enhance operational capabilities, improve efficiency, and enable smarter, technology-driven services that create lasting value for the people of Bangladesh."
Major General Abdul Motaleb Sazzad Mahmud, SGP, BAM, ndu, afwc, psc, Director General of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP, said "As Bangladesh Ansar and VDP continues its journey toward modernisation and operational excellence, technology remains a key enabler of our future aspirations. This partnership with Grameenphone represents an important step in strengthening our digital capabilities and enhancing organisational efficiency. We look forward to working together to build a more connected, agile, and future-ready force."