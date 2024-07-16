Dettol partnered with ToguMogu to promote better health for new mothers and children
Dettol has recently announced its partnership with ToguMogu, the largest Bangladeshi parenting app, to promote better health for new mothers and children. The signing ceremony took place at Reckitt’s corporate office in Gulshan 1, reports a press release.
This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to provide essential health information, resources, and products to new parents, ensuring a healthier start for families across Bangladesh.
Managing director of Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC Vishal Gupta, senior marketing manager and head of partnership Salahuddin Ahmed, director of supply chain Zia Uddin, commercial HR head Noomaya Jayed, finance director Aritra Banerjee, brand manager from Reckitt Md Amin Ul Bashir Alvi were present in the singing ceremony.
From ToguMogu the CEO of ToguMogu Nazmul Arefin along with director Arif Md Waliullah Bhuiyan, VP of content and training of ToguMogu Tahmina Rahman were also present in the signing ceremony.
Under this partnership, Dettol and ToguMogu will work together in the areas of hygiene protection during pregnancy, new mom and baby's health and mental wellbeing, financial planning for the new family as well as home and safety for new moms and the child.
Vishal Gupta stated, “Our partnership with ToguMogu represents a significant step in ensuring that parents have easy access to reliable information and products that promote a healthy lifestyle. Together, we aim to create a safer, healthier environment for families.”
Nazmul Arefin of ToguMogu added, “Working with Dettol is an important step in our mission to help new parents with reliable health information and resources. Together, Dettol and Togu Mogu aim to provide families the knowledge and tools they need for a healthy start for their children.”