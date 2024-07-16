Dettol partnered with ToguMogu to promote better health for new mothers and children

Under this partnership, Dettol and ToguMogu will work together in the areas of hygiene protection during pregnancy, new mom and baby's health and mental wellbeing, financial planning for the new family as well as home and safety for new moms and the child.

Vishal Gupta stated, “Our partnership with ToguMogu represents a significant step in ensuring that parents have easy access to reliable information and products that promote a healthy lifestyle. Together, we aim to create a safer, healthier environment for families.”

Nazmul Arefin of ToguMogu added, “Working with Dettol is an important step in our mission to help new parents with reliable health information and resources. Together, Dettol and Togu Mogu aim to provide families the knowledge and tools they need for a healthy start for their children.”