5th Bangladesh Fintech Summit deliver key reflections on innovation, policy, and collaboration
The day-long Mastercard Presents 5th Bangladesh Fintech Summit 2025 Powered by Prime Bank PLC was held on Saturday, 8 November at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, bringing together an influential gathering of banking and fintech leaders, C-Suite executives, investors, regulators, technology experts, startup founders, and academicians from across the country and beyond.
The summit was initiated by Bangladesh Fintech Forum and marked a significant milestone in advancing dialogue and collaboration across Bangladesh’s financial technology landscape, reports a press release.
Centred on the theme “Future of Fintech: Digital, Decentralised, Democratise,” this year’s summit focused on unlocking new pathways for innovation, strengthening sectoral readiness, and building a robust digital financial ecosystem.
Shish Haider Chowdhury, secretary of ICT Division under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology graced the summit as the chief guest. In his remarks, he stated, “To build a strong and inclusive fintech landscape, we must encourage innovation, strengthen policy readiness, and deepen trust across the financial sector. I believe that with collective effort and a clear vision, Bangladesh can confidently step forward and secure its place in the global digital economy.”
The summit presented a comprehensive agenda featuring three keynote sessions, three panel discussions, two insight sessions, and one case study, offering a multifaceted lens on the evolving fintech ecosystem.
Welcoming the guests, Shariful Islam, founder and managing director of Bangladesh Brand Forum, and founder of Bangladesh Innovation Conclave remarked, "Bangladesh’s fintech sector is evolving rapidly and this summit brings together the people who will shape its next chapter. Our goal is not only to celebrate progress but to recognise the immense potential ahead of us. With collaboration, long-term planning, and a shared commitment to innovation, we can build a world-class fintech ecosystem that serves people, strengthens institutions, and drives national growth.”
The summit featured keynote presentations from distinguished leaders including Osman Ershad Faiz, additional managing director and chief operating officer of Eastern Bank PLC, Sheikh Aminur Rahman, chief executive officer of Prime Bank Fintech Limited, Sopnendu Mohanty, group chief executive officer of Global Finance and Technology Network (GFTN), advisor at the monetary authority of Singapore.
Their insights covered the evolving landscape of digital finance, the long-term potential of Bangladesh’s fintech sector, and the emerging opportunities beyond traditional payment systems, emphasising how global best practices and local innovation can jointly accelerate the country’s digital financial future.
In the session titled “The Digital Finance Opportunity: Can Bangladesh Leap Ahead?”, Osman Ershad Faiz discussed how Bangladesh has all the core ingredients for deep fintech inclusion, but achieving meaningful growth requires moving beyond digitisation to create real value across credit, savings, insurance, and wealth tools.
Funding here still remains a key challenge for fintech startups but models like Singapore’s APIX platform shows us how structured collaboration can unlock sustainable financing Innovations such as micro-savings, starter credit, and gamified finance can help young people access financial services and bridge gaps between different demographic groups.
At the same time, systems like the Central Admissive System (CAS) and identity-shielded payment identifiers can make it easier for banks to connect with each other and reduce complications in everyday transactions. By adopting AI-driven credit scoring, unified KYC portals, and stronger cyber governance, digital finance can support small and medium-sized businesses, reduce reliance on middlemen and help Bangladesh move closer to its trillion-dollar economic goal by 2030.
Across the sessions, speakers explored the expanding possibilities of digital financial services in Bangladesh, from the next wave of digital banking models and AI-driven financial technologies to the emerging intersection of fintech with MSME growth and embedded financial solutions.
Discussions highlighted regulatory modernisation as essential for enabling competitive advantage in an era increasingly shaped by data, algorithms, and cross-border digital finance. The conversations reflected a shared industry belief that Bangladesh’s fintech frontier will be defined by innovation, trust, interoperability, and policy alignment.
Notable speakers included Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Mastercard Bangladesh, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank PLC, chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB), Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director of Eastern Bank PLC, Farzanah Chowdhury, chartered insurer, managing director and CEO of Green Delta Insurance PLC, Gitanka D Datta, director of Financial Institutions, infinigent consulting, Banker and Payment Professional, Syed Sazzad Haider Chowdhury, deputy managing director and chief information officer of Prime Bank PLC, Mohammad Ali, managing director and CEO of Pubali Bank PLC, Mohammad Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO, of United Commercial Bank PLC, among others, who enriched the summit with perspectives on the opportunities and challenges of an increasing digital financial ecosystem.
