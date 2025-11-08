5th Bangladesh Fintech Summit deliver key reflections on innovation, policy, and collaboration

The day-long Mastercard Presents 5th Bangladesh Fintech Summit 2025 Powered by Prime Bank PLC was held on Saturday, 8 November at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka, bringing together an influential gathering of banking and fintech leaders, C-Suite executives, investors, regulators, technology experts, startup founders, and academicians from across the country and beyond.

The summit was initiated by Bangladesh Fintech Forum and marked a significant milestone in advancing dialogue and collaboration across Bangladesh’s financial technology landscape, reports a press release.

Centred on the theme “Future of Fintech: Digital, Decentralised, Democratise,” this year’s summit focused on unlocking new pathways for innovation, strengthening sectoral readiness, and building a robust digital financial ecosystem.

Shish Haider Chowdhury, secretary of ICT Division under the Ministry of Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology graced the summit as the chief guest. In his remarks, he stated, “To build a strong and inclusive fintech landscape, we must encourage innovation, strengthen policy readiness, and deepen trust across the financial sector. I believe that with collective effort and a clear vision, Bangladesh can confidently step forward and secure its place in the global digital economy.”