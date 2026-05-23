Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport announces Eid Retreat

Embracing the spirit of togetherness and celebration, the Eid Retreat provides a sophisticated urban escape where guests can unwind in elegantly designed rooms while enjoying a range of premium leisure facilities.

From rejuvenating wellness treatments at the tranquil Oasis Spa to immersive entertainment at Playard and convenient access to shopping at Centrepoint Shopping Mall, the experience blends relaxation, recreation, and festive joy.

As part of the festive celebration, guests can also enjoy an exciting Buy One Get One Room Night Free offer on exclusive room packages in partnership with BRAC Bank, making the Eid getaway even more rewarding and memorable.