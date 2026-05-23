Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport announces Eid Retreat
Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, a distinguished property under IHG Hotels & Resorts, proudly announces a special lineup of luxurious experiences to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha.
This festive season, the hotel invites guests to indulge in its thoughtfully curated “Eid Retreat”, designed to offer comfort, relaxation, and memorable moments with loved ones, reports a press release.
Embracing the spirit of togetherness and celebration, the Eid Retreat provides a sophisticated urban escape where guests can unwind in elegantly designed rooms while enjoying a range of premium leisure facilities.
From rejuvenating wellness treatments at the tranquil Oasis Spa to immersive entertainment at Playard and convenient access to shopping at Centrepoint Shopping Mall, the experience blends relaxation, recreation, and festive joy.
As part of the festive celebration, guests can also enjoy an exciting Buy One Get One Room Night Free offer on exclusive room packages in partnership with BRAC Bank, making the Eid getaway even more rewarding and memorable.
Adding a culinary highlight to the celebration, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport presents an exclusive Seafood Fiesta Buffet Dinner at Mosaic.
Guests can indulge in an extensive spread of fresh seafood delicacies and international favourites, carefully crafted by expert chefs.
To make the dining experience even more rewarding, guests can enjoy special Buy 1 Get 3 (B1G3) offers on selected bank cards, along with other exclusive benefits.
Ashwani Nayar the general manager of Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport said, “Eid-ul-Azha is a time of unity and celebration. At Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport, we are delighted to create meaningful experiences where families and friends can connect, relax, and celebrate together. Our Eid offerings combine luxurious stays with exceptional dining to ensure a truly memorable festive season.”
Conveniently found near Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Crowne Plaza Dhaka Airport continues to redefine hospitality by delivering world-class service, premium facilities, and curated guest experiences.
Guests are invited to celebrate Eid in style and create unforgettable memories in a setting that reflects warmth, luxury, and festive spirit.