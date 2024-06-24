Aziz Al Kaiser and Hossain Khaled re-elected as City Bank’s Chairman and Vice Chairman

The Board of Directors of City Bank announced the re-election of Aziz Al Kaiser as Chairman and Hossain Khaled as Vice Chairman. This marks their fourth consecutive term in these positions.

Aziz Al Kaiser, a founding Director of City Bank, first took on the role of Chairman in 2007, steering the bank through three successive years of growth. His leadership has been instrumental in launching several pioneering initiatives such as fully centralised operation and online banking, retail banking, American Express cards, Citygem priority banking, City Alo women’s banking, small and microfinance business, digital loans, and the country’s inaugural Bancassurance business among other things.

Furthermore, he has been pivotal in the creation of the bank’s subsidiaries, including City Brokerage, City Bank Capital Resources, CBL Money Transfer Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia, and City Hong Kong Ltd.