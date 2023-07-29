Nagad becomes Bangladesh’s fastest unicorn

Startup Bangladesh Limited, the flagship venture capital company of the Information and Communication Technology Division of the Government of Bangladesh, organised the two-day event that brought together startups, enterprises, venture capitalists, angel investors, regulators, think-tanks, and experts from various countries

Inaugurated by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on 26 March 2019 with a motto of changing lives, Nagad has reshaped the country’s MFS industry with one after another disruptive innovations and inspired confidence among a large number of people to embrace diversified products and services offered by it.

In this way, the state-owned mobile money carrier has established itself as the fastest unicorn startup in Bangladesh with a valuation of $1 billion, equivalent to BDT 10,000 crore, only in four years of its journey.