Galaxy A34 5G, Galaxy A54 5G now available in Bangladesh market

Samsung Bangladesh has added two new smartphones under its ‘Awesome’ A series in Bangladesh – the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G. Both devices offer an array of impressive specifications and advanced features, uniquely tailored to meet the needs of the next generation, said a press release.

The Galaxy A34 5G features a large 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for watching videos and playing games.

The device is equipped with a 48MP OIS camera that captures stunning photos and videos with ease. It also boasts a 5000mAh battery that ensures long-lasting usage, making it ideal for those who are always on the go.