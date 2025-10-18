TECNO SPARK 40 5G launches in Bangladesh – the segment’s first 5G Smartphone
As Bangladesh enters the 5G era, global innovative technology brand TECNO announced the arrival of the SPARK 40 5G in Bangladesh.
The first and most powerful 5G phone in its segment, which brings flagship-level performance for the value-conscious consumers.
The TECNO SPARK 40 5G packs with impressive power and performance for its class.
It features next generation 5G connectivity, vibrant 120Hz display for smoother visuals with a massive 6000mAh battery for all-day use, and a powerful camera system which captures clear and vibrant photos.
Priced at Tk 16,999 (VAT applicable), it sets a new benchmark for what users can experience from an entry-level 5G smartphone.
The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 5G+ processor, making it the most powerful phone in its class. It features a large 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and visuals.
The 50MP ultra-clear FlashSnap main camera with dual flash captures bright, detailed photos in any lighting condition.
The SPARK 40 5G comes with a powerful 6000mAh battery and 18W fast charging, ensures all-day power for streaming, gaming, and browsing on 5G without worrying about running out of charge.
With TECNO’s smart optimization, the phone stays fast and smooth for up to 5 years, making it a reliable long-term choice. It also offers 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM (*4GB extended), ensuring plenty of space and seamless multitasking.
The new SPARK 40 5G takes everyday convenience to the next level with smart AI features designed to make life easier. It includes Ask Ella, TECNO’s personal voice assistant, along with tools like AI Writing, AI Search, and AI Translate to help with daily tasks, messages, and quick information.
The phone also features TECNO Free Link, a unique technology that lets users make calls and send texts even without network coverage, keeping users connected anywhere.
IP64 dust and water resistance adds extra durability, while the IR Remote Control, lets easily manage home entertainment devices right from the phone.
And with the DTS Sound System, users can enjoy deep, clear and immersive audio whether watching movies, playing games,or listening to music.
The TECNO SPARK 40 5G is now available at all TECNO outlets across Bangladesh. For more information, visit www.tecno-mobile.com/bd or follow TECNO Bangladesh on social media platforms.