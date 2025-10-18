TECNO SPARK 40 5G launches in Bangladesh – the segment’s first 5G Smartphone

As Bangladesh enters the 5G era, global innovative technology brand TECNO announced the arrival of the SPARK 40 5G in Bangladesh.

The first and most powerful 5G phone in its segment, which brings flagship-level performance for the value-conscious consumers.

The TECNO SPARK 40 5G packs with impressive power and performance for its class.

It features next generation 5G connectivity, vibrant 120Hz display for smoother visuals with a massive 6000mAh battery for all-day use, and a powerful camera system which captures clear and vibrant photos.

Priced at Tk 16,999 (VAT applicable), it sets a new benchmark for what users can experience from an entry-level 5G smartphone.