City Bank promotes youth entrepreneurship through Bangladesh Bank’s UDYOG initiative in Munshiganj
City Bank organised an awareness and stakeholder engagement event in Munshiganj today, Thursday, to promote Bangladesh Bank’s UDYOG (Upazila-Driven Youth Opportunity for Growth) initiative, encouraging aspiring young entrepreneurs to access formal financing and develop sustainable businesses, says a press release.
The programme held at Darbar Party Palace in Munshiganj. Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO of City Bank was the Chief Guest and Sheikh Abdul Kuddus, Director of the SME & Special Programmes Department (SMESPD), Bangladesh Bank was the Special Guest of this ceremony.
The event was also attended by Mohammad Masudur Rahman, Joint Director, Ashanur Rahman, DMD, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager of City Bank and other officials of City Bank and others Bank. Along with them a diverse group of aspiring young entrepreneurs from across the region and media representatives were also present at the event.
The event highlighted the programme's objectives, eligibility criteria, financing facilities and application process, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with an opportunity to interact directly with Bangladesh Bank officials and banking professionals.
Introduced through Bangladesh Bank's SMESPD Circular, under Section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991, UDYOG aims to identify and finance promising young entrepreneurs at the upozila level, addressing barriers such as limited business experience, inadequate collateral and restricted access to institutional financing. Under the programme, selected entrepreneurs can receive blended financing of up to BDT 20 lakh, comprising a bank loan of up to BDT 10 lakh and an equivalent grant of up to BDT 10 lakh, subject to eligibility and applicable guidelines.
The loan component is eligible for refinancing under relevant Bangladesh Bank refinance schemes. Beyond financing, the programme provides financial literacy training, entrepreneurship development, mentoring, assistance with business registration and business plan preparation, and access to market linkages.
During the programme, the Joint Director of SMESPD, Bangladesh Bank, briefed participants on the key aspects of the UDYOG initiative, including its objectives, eligibility requirements, financing structure and implementation framework, offering insights into the opportunities available for aspiring young entrepreneurs. Initially launched across 64 upazilas in eight districts, the programme received 22,000 applications. Following this encouraging response, Bangladesh Bank expanded its coverage to the remaining 56 districts from 1 November 2026.
City Bank has been designated as the Upazila Lead Bank for 12 upazilas: Alfadanga, Gopalganj Sadar, Bhairab, Munshiganj Sadar, Sonargaon, Shibpur, Hajiganj, Laksam, Senbagh, Sirajganj Sadar, Bishwanath and Dinajpur Sadar. The Bank also serves as the District Lead Bank for Gopalganj and Munshiganj, and Joint District Lead Bank for Mymensingh.
In its lead bank capacity, City Bank will coordinate with participating banks and relevant stakeholders. The bank also facilitates application consolidation, forwarding and support the identification and financing of eligible entrepreneurs in accordance with Bangladesh Bank's guidelines. Applicants can submit their applications through any scheduled bank branch in the designated upozilas. The selection process involves transparent screening, independent credit appraisal by the financing banks and simultaneous disbursement of the approved loan and equivalent grant in a 50:50 ratios, followed by monitoring of business progress, fund utilization and loan repayment.
At the event, City Bank also formally launched its dedicated ‘UDYOG’ Loan facility to facilitate financing for eligible young entrepreneurs under the Bangladesh Bank initiative. Through its role as lead bank across designated upazilas and districts, City Bank remains committed to advancing Bangladesh Bank's vision of nurturing youth entrepreneurship, promoting self-employment and fostering inclusive economic growth across the country.