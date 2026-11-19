The event was also attended by Mohammad Masudur Rahman, Joint Director, Ashanur Rahman, DMD, Chief Economist & Country Business Manager of City Bank and other officials of City Bank and others Bank. Along with them a diverse group of aspiring young entrepreneurs from across the region and media representatives were also present at the event.

The event highlighted the programme's objectives, eligibility criteria, financing facilities and application process, providing aspiring entrepreneurs with an opportunity to interact directly with Bangladesh Bank officials and banking professionals.

Introduced through Bangladesh Bank's SMESPD Circular, under Section 45 of the Bank Company Act, 1991, UDYOG aims to identify and finance promising young entrepreneurs at the upozila level, addressing barriers such as limited business experience, inadequate collateral and restricted access to institutional financing. Under the programme, selected entrepreneurs can receive blended financing of up to BDT 20 lakh, comprising a bank loan of up to BDT 10 lakh and an equivalent grant of up to BDT 10 lakh, subject to eligibility and applicable guidelines.

The loan component is eligible for refinancing under relevant Bangladesh Bank refinance schemes. Beyond financing, the programme provides financial literacy training, entrepreneurship development, mentoring, assistance with business registration and business plan preparation, and access to market linkages.