DBL Ceramics launches open-source TileChalk initiative

Tile manufacturing is often seen as a resource heavy industry, but DBL Ceramics has once again proven that innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand.

With the launch of its TileChalk initiative, DBL Ceramics has transformed residue sludge previously considered unusable waste into something meaningful: classroom chalk for underserved schools across Bangladesh, reports a press release.

Chalk, once the primary writing tool in schools and made from organic materials, gradually lost its place to plastic based whiteboards and markers.

Today, as Bangladesh becomes the 6th largest plastic polluting country in the world, DBL Ceramics’ initiative offers a sustainable alternative, reducing waste while reviving a valuable educational resource.