Daraz launches 10.10 Brand Rush campaign featuring up to 80pc off on top brand deals

Customers can enjoy Flash Sales and Mega Deals of up to 80 per cent off, Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off, and exclusive 10/100/1000/10000 Taka Deals throughout the campaign period where special 10 Taka deal sessions on 3 PM and 9 PM on October 10-11, and at 3 PM daily from October 12-16. The excitement is amplified with Double Taka Vouchers, up to 50 per cent discounts on brands, and flat 50 per cent off on selected products, making 10.10 the perfect time to shop top brands at the best prices. Adding to the excitement, shoppers can also enjoy site-wide delivery discounts and free delivery on selected products.

This 10.10, DarazMall - Daraz’s dedicated brand destination - offers consumers the assurance of 100 per cent authentic products, backed by a three-times cashback guarantee on any counterfeit items*. Shoppers can access DarazMall directly through the homepage channel on the app, where they will find a wide selection of products from leading brands such as Haier, Dano, and Lotto, available with exclusive discounts.