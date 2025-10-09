Daraz launches 10.10 Brand Rush campaign featuring up to 80pc off on top brand deals
Shop with confidence at DarazMall — 100 per cent authentic products with a 3X cashback guarantee on any counterfeit items
Daraz Bangladesh, the country's leading e-commerce platform, is set to ignite the shopping season with its much-awaited 10.10 Brand Rush Campaign, starting from 8 PM on October 9 and running until October 16, 2025. Packed with unbeatable offers, thrilling contests, and exclusive brand collaborations, this campaign promises to deliver an exhilarating shopping experience to millions of customers nationwide, reports a press release
Customers can enjoy Flash Sales and Mega Deals of up to 80 per cent off, Hot Deals up to 75 per cent off, and exclusive 10/100/1000/10000 Taka Deals throughout the campaign period where special 10 Taka deal sessions on 3 PM and 9 PM on October 10-11, and at 3 PM daily from October 12-16. The excitement is amplified with Double Taka Vouchers, up to 50 per cent discounts on brands, and flat 50 per cent off on selected products, making 10.10 the perfect time to shop top brands at the best prices. Adding to the excitement, shoppers can also enjoy site-wide delivery discounts and free delivery on selected products.
This 10.10, DarazMall - Daraz’s dedicated brand destination - offers consumers the assurance of 100 per cent authentic products, backed by a three-times cashback guarantee on any counterfeit items*. Shoppers can access DarazMall directly through the homepage channel on the app, where they will find a wide selection of products from leading brands such as Haier, Dano, and Lotto, available with exclusive discounts.
The Daraz Jackpot – Buy More & Win contest will run throughout the campaign, giving customers the chance to win a Revoo C32Y Electric Scooter, sponsored by Dettol. Ahead of the campaign, the Add to Cart & Win contest (October 5–9) will reward one lucky shopper with a Haier 7 KG Top Load Automatic Washing Machine, sponsored by ShaMan International.
Daraz is also offering crowd-favorite events like the Midnight Rush Hour, featuring high-value 8 per cent vouchers from 9 PM to 10 PM and 12 AM to 1 AM on launch day, along with spontaneous Flash Vouchers available at any time. Shoppers can look forward to themed shopping days, including Lifestyle Day (October 10), ICE Brand Day (October 11), Fashion Day (October 12), realme Brand Day (October 12), Electronics Day (October 14), Bata Brand Day (October 14), Unilever Personal Care Brand Day (October 15), and FMCG Day (October 15–16) — each packed with special offers and discounts.
Daraz continues to enhance customer convenience through strategic partnerships with multiple financial institutions. Customers can enjoy up to 12 per cent discounts on prepayments, exclusive collectable vouchers for bKash users, and EMI facilities from EBL and Prime Bank. Shoppers can also enjoy free delivery on orders above 799 Taka and exclusive Daraz Choice offers, such as buy 4 get free delivery and buy 5 get 1 free with free delivery.
The 10.10 Brand Rush Campaign is backed by strong sponsor partnerships, with Reckitt and Marico as Exclusive Platinum Partners, Godrej and Unilever as Gold Sponsors, and realme and Himalaya as Silver Sponsors. With top deals across Electronics, Fashion, FMCG, Health & Beauty, Home Appliances, and Lifestyle categories, this campaign is poised to set new records in customer engagement and sales.
“The 10.10 Brand Rush campaign reinforces Daraz’s position as the ultimate brand destination in Bangladesh,” said Kamrul Hasan, Chief Commercial Officer of Daraz Bangladesh. “Through our extensive reach to millions of customers and trusted partnerships with leading local and international brands, we’re creating unmatched opportunities for both shoppers and sellers. This campaign is not just about discounts—it’s about connecting customers to authentic brands with the best possible value and experience.”