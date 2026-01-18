'Shuponno' outlet provides safe, chemical-free food produced through agroecological farming

The Chief Guest of the program was Fazlul Kader, Managing Director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF). He stated that there is no alternative to adopting agroecological farming practices if Bangladesh is to be saved from long-term agricultural degradation. Otherwise, he warned, the fertility of the country’s arable land will be completely exhausted. He described agroecological farming not merely as organic agriculture, but as “beyond organic.”

Special guests who spoke at the event included former Secretary Md. Selim Reza, Consultant of the Partner Project of the Ministry of Agriculture Dr. Mahbubur Rahman, Sanwar Hossain, AIP, natural food expert Shahid Ahmed, food and acupressure specialist Alamgir Alam, Editor of United News of Bangladesh (UNB) Mahfuzur Rahman, Executive Director of Web Foundation Mohsin Ali, and Managing Director of bddl properties ltd MA Baten Khan.

In their speeches, the speakers explained that agroecological farming is a science-based agricultural system where crops are produced without the use of chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or harmful compounds. Instead, production is based on the interaction among biotic, abiotic, and physical components of a specific ecosystem. This approach preserves soil health, biodiversity, natural food chains, and the reproductive processes of plants and animals. As a result, it establishes a self-regenerating, environmentally sustainable, and long-term food production system without harming nature.