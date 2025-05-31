TECNO's largest flagship store of South Asia opens in Dhaka

A key highlight of the evening was the flash launch celebration of the CAMON 40 Series, including the CAMON 40 Pro. Guests experienced the smartphone’s standout features, such as the 50MP Sony LYT-700C Ultra Night Camera, the intuitive One-Tap FlashSnap photography mode, and its dust and water resistance with IP68 and IP69 ratings. The CAMON 40 Series has already set a new benchmark for mobile photography, and the event allowed fans and tech enthusiasts to explore its capabilities in real time.

Speaking at the event, Rezwanul Hoque, CEO of Ismartu Technology BD Ltd., stated, “This flagship store is more than a retail destination. It is a space where people can engage with innovation in meaningful ways and see how TECNO’s AI-powered products are shaping the future of everyday life.”

To commemorate the opening, TECNO announced exclusive in-store offers available from 30 May 30 to 4 June. Customers visiting during this period can enjoy significant discounts on laptops and smart gadgets, receive complimentary data bundles, and take-home branded gifts such as screen protectors and water bottles.

With the launch of its largest flagship in South Asia, TECNO is reaffirming its leadership in AI integrated consumer technology and strengthening its presence in Bangladesh’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. The Centrepoint store stands as a bold step toward making advanced technology more engaging, accessible, and relevant to modern lifestyles.

The TECNO Flagship Store at Centrepoint, Uttara is now open daily. Visitors can now experience the future of smart living of TECNO first-hand in this store.