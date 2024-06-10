Xiaomi launches Redmi 13: Gateway to style and performance

But it's not just about the camera. The Redmi 13 is designed to turn heads with its sleek glass back available in four stunning colors: Midnight Black, Sandy Gold, Pearl Pink, and Ocean Blue. The standout Ocean Blue variant is crafted using a magnetic ink process that mimics the ripples of the ocean, making it a true head-turner. And with a large 6.79-inch FHD+ display protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass and a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, your visual experience will be nothing short of spectacular.

Performance is key, and the Redmi 13 does not disappoint. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G91-Ultra chipset and Xiaomi HyperOS, this phone delivers exceptional performance. The refreshed UI, revamped home screen, and improved notifications and widgets ensure you stay ahead of the curve with a smooth and efficient experience. Plus, with a robust 5030mAh battery that charges to 100% in approximately 70 minutes thanks to 33W fast charging, you can stay connected and productive all day long without worrying about battery life.

The Redmi 13 comes in two variants to cater to different user needs: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. With pricing starting from BDT 17,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and BDT 19,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, this phone offers premium features at an affordable price.