Plan International Bangladesh launches ResCoast project to strengthen climate resilience
Plan International Bangladesh, in partnership with Standard Chartered Bank Bangladesh, organised an inception workshop for the Building Climate Resilient, Environment Sustainable Coastal Communities (ResCoast) project in Barguna sadar upazila, reports a press release.
The workshop brought together government officials, local government representatives, development partners and community stakeholders to introduce the project's objectives, strengthen coordination and identify opportunities for collaboration towards building climate-resilient coastal communities.
Funded by Standard Chartered Bank under its Agriculture Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the ResCoast project aims to strengthen climate resilience, promote green livelihoods and advance environmental sustainability in vulnerable coastal communities.
Implemented in Barguna, the project will directly support 1,815 vulnerable coastal households across six climate-resilient villages, with a particular focus on young women and youths aged 18–24.
The workshop was attended by Md Shah Aziz, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), Barguna Sadar, as chief guest, and chaired by Md Anamul Hoque, director, Resource Development Foundation (RDF). Special guests included Md Sakhawat Hossain, upazila Agriculture Officer; Bithi Debnath, upazila livestock officer; Maruf Hossain Minar, senior upazila fisheries officer; Md Ziad Hasan, upazila secondary education officer; and Md Muzammel Hossain Bhuiyan, assistant conservator of Forests. Chairpersons from unions, NGO representatives, journalists, farmers' representatives and other project stakeholders also participated.
Speaking as Chief Guest, Md Shah Aziz, upazila nirbahi officer, Barguna Sadar, highlighted, “Building climate-resilient communities requires more than individual efforts; it demands strong collaboration between government institutions, development partners and local communities. The ResCoast project presents an important opportunity to work together towards sustainable livelihoods, environmental protection and long-term resilience in Barguna.”
The workshop featured a detailed presentation outlining the project's objectives, planned interventions and implementation approach. It highlighted key focus areas, including climate-smart agriculture, sustainable fisheries and livestock management, strengthening community-based climate resilience, promoting youth leadership, and advancing gender equality and social inclusion.
The special guests welcomed the initiative, expressed their commitment to supporting its implementation and emphasised the importance of inclusive participation and coordination among relevant government departments and community stakeholders. The workshop also provided an opportunity to establish a shared understanding of the project's priorities, identify areas for institutional collaboration, discuss potential risks and mitigation measures, and review key implementation milestones. Moving forward, the project will work closely with relevant government departments and local stakeholders to promote coordinated interventions, strengthen community ownership and support the long-term sustainability of its outcomes.
Through ResCoast project, Plan International Bangladesh aims to support climate-vulnerable coastal communities in adopting sustainable livelihood practices, strengthening their capacity to adapt to climate change and promoting the meaningful participation and leadership of youths and women in building a more resilient future.