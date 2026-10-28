Plan International Bangladesh launches ResCoast project to strengthen climate resilience

Funded by Standard Chartered Bank under its Agriculture Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the ResCoast project aims to strengthen climate resilience, promote green livelihoods and advance environmental sustainability in vulnerable coastal communities.

Implemented in Barguna, the project will directly support 1,815 vulnerable coastal households across six climate-resilient villages, with a particular focus on young women and youths aged 18–24.

The workshop was attended by Md Shah Aziz, upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), Barguna Sadar, as chief guest, and chaired by Md Anamul Hoque, director, Resource Development Foundation (RDF). Special guests included Md Sakhawat Hossain, upazila Agriculture Officer; Bithi Debnath, upazila livestock officer; Maruf Hossain Minar, senior upazila fisheries officer; Md Ziad Hasan, upazila secondary education officer; and Md Muzammel Hossain Bhuiyan, assistant conservator of Forests. Chairpersons from unions, NGO representatives, journalists, farmers' representatives and other project stakeholders also participated.