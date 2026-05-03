Infinix launches HOT 70 as an all-round performer
Global smartphone brand Infinix announced the launch of its latest HOT series device, the HOT 70, in Bangladesh, reports a press release.
Positioned as a performance-driven smartphone, the device enters the market with upgraded features aimed at delivering a smoother and more engaging gaming and everyday user experience.
Built around the idea of “Play in Color, Win in Glory,” the HOT 70 focuses heavily on performance, display fluidity, and battery endurance, making it a strong option for users who enjoy mobile gaming and multitasking.
The smartphone’s processor, display, and battery capabilities have been further refined to offer a more balanced and responsive experience compared to previous generations.
At the core of the device is the MediaTek Helio G100 Ultimate chipset, designed to ensure stable and consistent performance across different usage scenarios.
Paired with a 120Hz refresh rate display, the HOT 70 supports up to 90 FPS in video games, enabling smoother visuals and faster response.
This combination creates a more immersive and fun experience, especially for users who prefer fluid and responsive gameplay.
Battery performance is another key highlight. The device features a 6000mAh battery supported by 45W fast charging, allowing users to stay powered throughout the day.
Bypass charging technology helps maintain performance stability during extended usage by reducing heat, ensuring a consistent experience.
Design elements remain clean and modern, featuring a Thermo Orange colour-changing variant and subtle styling touches.
On the camera side, the device includes a 50MP main camera with autofocus for detailed shots, along with an 8MP front camera suitable for selfies and video calls, supporting everyday photography needs.
The hands-on feel of the device is designed to be comfortable and engaging, making it suitable for long usage sessions.
With a strong balance between performance and usability, the HOT 70 delivers a smooth and fun experience that aligns with the needs of modern users.
In terms of memory, the device is available in 128GB storage with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage with 6GB RAM, with both variants supporting virtual RAM expansion.
The smartphone is priced at Tk 18,999 and Tk 21,999, respectively, with an 8GB RAM + 128GB variant expected to be available later.
At this price point, the HOT 70 stands out as an overall strong choice, offering a well-balanced combination of performance, battery life, and usability.
With its blend of style and playability, it delivers a fun and immersive experience for a wide range of users.
Within Infinix’s broader portfolio, each series caters to different user needs.
The GT series is designed with gaming compatibility in mind, including popular titles like PUBG Mobile, while the Note series is positioned as a flagship-oriented lineup suitable for business professionals.
The HOT series, including the HOT 70, focuses on vibrant design, smooth performance, and everyday usability, making it particularly appealing for young users who enjoy gaming, content creation, and photography.