City Bank’s half yearly profit increases

City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q2, 2023 financial performances. The event was held on 1 August 2023 over digital platform. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers, analysts and many others involved in capital market activities joined the event on virtually.
Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 1.97 for the half year ended June 2023 against BDT 1.81 during the same period of last year. The bank also reported 236.94 crore taka Consolidated Profit after Tax during the half year ended June 2023, which was 217.22 crore taka during the same period of last year.
The event started with the presentation on Q2, 2023 financial performance of the bank by Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director & CFO of the bank, followed by a speech from Mashrur Arefin, Managing Director & CEO who briefly discussed current and future strategies. After that, the event was opened for a Q&A session, where participants’ quaries were answered by bank’s AMD & Chief Business Officer Sheikh Mohammad Maroof.
The bank attracted much attention from investment communities across the globe in recent years through its noticeable presence & growth among the PCBs. This event is part of the bank’s continuous effort to scale up investor relations.