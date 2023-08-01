City Bank’s half yearly profit increases

City Bank organised its Earnings Disclosure web cast event based on Q2, 2023 financial performances. The event was held on 1 August 2023 over digital platform. Existing and potential investors across the globe, researchers, analysts and many others involved in capital market activities joined the event on virtually.

Consolidated Earnings Per Share (EPS) of the bank was recorded at BDT 1.97 for the half year ended June 2023 against BDT 1.81 during the same period of last year. The bank also reported 236.94 crore taka Consolidated Profit after Tax during the half year ended June 2023, which was 217.22 crore taka during the same period of last year.