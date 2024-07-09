bKash announces Tk 100,000 reward for remittance received from ‘Taptap Send’

To avail the bonus offer, expatriates need to send remittances of Tk 10,000 or more at least twice to the bKash account of their loved ones. A remittance recipient can win the Tk 100,000 (Tk 1 lakh) bonus once during the campaign period by receiving the highest amount of remittance. Besides, recipients can win a Tk 5,000 bonus once a week, and maximum thrice throughout the three-month campaign. Eligible customers for both weekly and monthly campaign will get the bonus within 3 to 4 working days following completion of the campaign.

Meanwhile, relatives of the expatriates will instantly get Tk 25 per thousand as government incentives over the remittance amount they receive in bKash accounts through Taptap Send. Expatriates can also enjoy the best exchange rates at Taptap Send while sending remittances. Due to such benefits, sending remittances directly to bKash account through Taptap Send has quickly gained trust and confidence of expatriates and their relatives.