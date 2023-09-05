Geology for Non-Geologists: Chevron Bangladesh Holds Session in Dhaka

Chevron Bangladesh organised a session titled ‘Geology for Non-Geologists’ at their Dhaka office on Monday, stated a press release. The session was opened by president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh, Eric M Walker.

While speaking at the event he said, “Chevron Bangladesh is entering a new era in Bangladesh as we look to build upon our current partnership with the Government and Petrobangla to unlock further gas supply from existing facilities using Chevron’s world class technological capabilities.”