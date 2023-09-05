Geology for Non-Geologists: Chevron Bangladesh Holds Session in Dhaka

Chevron Bangladesh organised a session titled ‘Geology for Non-Geologists’ at their Dhaka office on Monday, stated a press release. The session was opened by president and managing director of Chevron Bangladesh, Eric M Walker.
While speaking at the event he said, “Chevron Bangladesh is entering a new era in Bangladesh as we look to build upon our current partnership with the Government and Petrobangla to unlock further gas supply from existing facilities using Chevron’s world class technological capabilities.”
He added that “Chevron Bangladesh values its long-standing relationship with Petrobangla and the Government of Bangladesh. We are committed to working with the Government to help achieve the nation’s energy goals and ensure that Chevron Bangladesh is the partner of choice.”
“We operate three gas fields- Bibiyana, Jalalabad and Moulavibazar and we are the largest extractor of natural gas in Bangladesh, accounting for over 50 per cent of total natural gas demand and over 80 per cent of the condensate production.”
“Chevron Bangladesh plays a key role in Bangladesh’s energy sector – working in partnership with the Government to ensure affordable, reliable, and clean energy supply to the nation. Chevron Bangladesh has been a reliable partner and trusted investor in Bangladesh for over 28 years,” he added.
Members of the Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) attended the session, which focused on the basics of geology. Assets development director at Chevron Bangladesh, Patrick Condon was the keynote speaker of the session.
The presentation made by Patrick Condon provided an in-depth understanding of geology in the oil and gas industry and detailed the tools, techniques and studies used by geologists in the exploration for oil and gas.
Among other notable dignitaries, corporate affairs director at Chevron Bangladesh Muhammad Imrul Kabir and communications manager at Chevron Bangladesh, Shaikh Jahidur Rahman also attended the session that was interactive and concluded with a question-and-answer session.