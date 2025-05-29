InterContinental Dhaka appoints David O'Hanlon as the new General Manager
InterContinental Dhaka, the iconic luxury hotel by IHG, is pleased to announce the appointment of David O’Hanlon as its new General Manager, says a press release.
David brings with him an impressive career spanning several decades and a portfolio of leadership roles across renowned hospitality brands including Marriott, Sheraton, Dusit, Hilton, and Swiss-Belhotel International. Known for his strategic vision and hands-on leadership approach, David has consistently driven business growth, operational excellence, and elevated guest satisfaction in luxury hotel environments around the world. His deep industry knowledge and global experience position him well to align the hotel’s strategic goals with continued innovation and financial performance.
David’s leadership is defined by resilience, a results-oriented mind-set, and a strong commitment to creating value for guests, employees, and stakeholders alike. “I am honoured to join InterContinental Dhaka and build on its legacy of excellence. With a dedicated team by my side, I look forward to delivering exceptional guest experiences, fostering innovation, and further strengthening the hotel’s reputation as a leader in hospitality both in Dhaka and the region.” said David.
As General Manager, David will be responsible for overseeing the full operations of the hotel, which features 226 elegantly appointed rooms, two ballrooms, nine meeting venues and five restaurants. His guidance will be instrumental in ensuring the continued success and smooth functioning of this flagship property. David’s appointment marks an exciting chapter for InterContinental Dhaka, signaling a future of growth, innovation, and enhanced guest satisfaction. Under his leadership, the hotel is well-positioned to reinforce its standing as the preferred choice for luxury travelers in Bangladesh and beyond.