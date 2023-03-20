Corporate

IPM hosts investors and startups conference ‘FundForward’

Staff Correspondent

Index Project Management Limited (IPM) held a conference on building sustainable startups scene in Bangladesh with the growing collaboration of global investors. The conference was held at Gulshan Club Dhaka on Sunday, 19 March 2023, says a press release.

‘FundForward’ was attended by more than 50 entrepreneurs of the country. Digital market, technology, and investment experts share the opportunity can foster sustainable growth through collaborations between startups and global investors. Speakers of FundForward unveil possibilities of a safe and transparent ecosystem of digitally connected businesses and communities globally.

The event was followed by three core sessions, E-gaming & Metaverse, Fintech & Digital Finance, and The Challenges in Startup Industry. The sessions were featured by Max Garza III, Chief Blockchain Officer-Faction Ai, Nazir Shaheen, CEO - South Asia Peninsula Universe; Efty Islam, Chairman - AT Capital Partners; Max Decker, Producer - Director CM Studios; Kyo Izuchi Deloitte, Japan; Sami Ahmed, MD and CEO - Startup Bangladesh Limited (SBL); Dr. Abdul Hannan Chowdhury Dean, School of Business and Economics - NSU; Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, Former Managing Director - Bangladesh Hitech Park; Shariful Islam, Founder and MD - Bangladesh Brand Forum, Founder - Innovation Conclave.

