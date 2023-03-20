IPM hosts investors and startups conference ‘FundForward’

Index Project Management Limited (IPM) held a conference on building sustainable startups scene in Bangladesh with the growing collaboration of global investors. The conference was held at Gulshan Club Dhaka on Sunday, 19 March 2023, says a press release.

‘FundForward’ was attended by more than 50 entrepreneurs of the country. Digital market, technology, and investment experts share the opportunity can foster sustainable growth through collaborations between startups and global investors. Speakers of FundForward unveil possibilities of a safe and transparent ecosystem of digitally connected businesses and communities globally.