BKash launches talent hunt programme ‘bTechWhiz’

BKash, country’s largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider, has launched a talent hunt and development programme ‘bTechWhiz’ for the technology and relevant students.

Through this competitive program, they will be hired from different campuses through a rigorous process and developed with first-hand learning opportunities.

This flagship recruitment and development program of bKash has recently been launched with a ‘Recruitment Test’ at American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) campus. More than 350 students participated in its first phase.