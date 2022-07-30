BKash launches talent hunt programme ‘bTechWhiz’

Before the test, Mozammel Haque, head of software research and engineering and Intekhab Sadekin, head of solution architecture and planning of BKash conducted a seminar titled ‘Technology and Beyond’.
Among others, R. Tareque Moudud, director of office and placement of AIUB; Dr. Dip Nandi, faculty of science and technology director of AIUB; and Sayeed Nasir, head of organizational development and employee relations of BKash were present at the event.
Gradually, BKash will provide direct employment opportunities to technology and engineering graduates from other university campuses through ‘bTechWhiz’; flagship program in the same process.
Students selected in the campus recruitment test under this program will go through few other phases of recruitment process and finally get the opportunity to work in the product and technology team.
After joining BKash, each of them will get the opportunity to enrich and develop their skills under a specific mentor through specific assignments and specialised training.
BKash also conducts management trainee programme ‘GenNext Leader’ for university students to help them attain maximum career growth. Moreover, BKash provides students with hands-on work experience by conducting paid internship programme.
According to the Campus Track Survey 2021 conducted by internationally renowned research organisation Nielsen, bKash has been ranked as the number 1 ‘Employer of Choice’ in 2021 among 53 multinational and local organisations across all sectors for the second year in a row.