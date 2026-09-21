itel POWER 80 launches with the World’s First Cage-Frame designed smartphone
itel, the global technology empowerment brand committed to providing reliable smart life products to the masses, has officially launched the all-new itel POWER 80, a high-standard rugged smartphone designed for outdoor pioneers navigating demanding and unpredictable environments, reports a press release.
Combining dual-certified rugged protection, powerful battery endurance, intelligent AI adaptation, and practical performance, itel POWER 80 is built to deliver reliable smartphone experiences across challenging outdoor scenarios.
With its durable construction along with minimalist and trendy design, the device eliminates the need for additional protective cases while providing dependable support for everyday outdoor use.
Designed around the needs of users working and living in harsh environments, itel POWER 80 features an all-scenario rugged protection system engineered to withstand accidental drops, shocks, water, dust, and demanding outdoor conditions.
The smartphone is equipped with dual authoritative SGS 5-Star Gold Drop-Proof certification and MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability, complemented by the world’s first smartphone designed around a cage-frame concept to absorb and disperse impact.
With support for IP68 and IP69 protection, POWER 80 is built to handle dust, mud, immersion, high-pressure water and changing weather conditions, providing users with greater confidence in demanding outdoor environments.
Beyond its rugged exterior, itel POWER 80 delivers practical performance designed to support uninterrupted outdoor activities. Powered by a large-capacity 7000mAh battery, the smartphone provides long-lasting power for extended daily use and supports up to 10 hours of continuous short-video entertainment.
Its intelligent battery self-repair technology helps delay battery aging and extend full-cycle service life, supporting sustained performance over time. The device also features a high-definition 6.78-inch display designed to provide clear viewing in strong outdoor sunlight, making it suitable for fieldwork, travel, construction and other outdoor activities.
At the core of POWER 80’s performance is the Unisoc T7250 high-efficiency processor, delivering low-power and smooth operation for everyday tasks. Running on native Android 16, the device provides secure and fluent system interaction alongside long-term stable version optimisation.
Its AI adaptive outdoor experience further enhances usability by intelligently adjusting key functions such as display brightness, call noise reduction and 4.5G field signal enhancement according to outdoor conditions.
With its combination of rugged protection, long-lasting power and intelligent adaptability, itel POWER 80 is positioned as a reliable working companion for outdoor practitioners.
The smartphone addresses common challenges faced by frontline users, including fragile devices, insufficient battery life and limited adaptability in demanding environments.
By bringing military-grade protection, practical hardware performance and a lightweight, minimalist design together in one device, POWER 80 delivers dependable mobile support for users who need their smartphone to keep going wherever their work or journey takes them.
itel POWER 80 represents itel’s commitment to empowering outdoor pioneers with reliable technology at an accessible price.
Built around the philosophy of “2METER DROP NON-STOP,” the smartphone combines dual military-grade protection, industry-first cage frame shock absorption, IP68 and IP69 protection, long-life battery performance and AI-powered outdoor optimization.
Whether facing shocks, water, dust or long hours of use, itel POWER 80 is designed to keep users connected, productive and moving forward.