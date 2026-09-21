itel POWER 80 launches with the World’s First Cage-Frame designed smartphone

With its durable construction along with minimalist and trendy design, the device eliminates the need for additional protective cases while providing dependable support for everyday outdoor use.

Designed around the needs of users working and living in harsh environments, itel POWER 80 features an all-scenario rugged protection system engineered to withstand accidental drops, shocks, water, dust, and demanding outdoor conditions.

The smartphone is equipped with dual authoritative SGS 5-Star Gold Drop-Proof certification and MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability, complemented by the world’s first smartphone designed around a cage-frame concept to absorb and disperse impact.