Rockstreamer announces partnership with new OTT platform iScreen

Prothom Alo English Desk

Rockstremaer, a fast-growing tech startup specialised in developing one stop streaming solutions around the world, has announced its partnership with Channel i (Impress Telefilm Ltd.) for its new OTT platform iScreen.

It is accessible from more than 350 major cities and 70 countries through a wide range of devices such as mobiles, tablets, computers, TVs and Firesticks.

Rockstreamer’s top-notch streaming solutions enable iScreen viewers to enjoy their favorite live TV and radio channels, movies, dramas and songs at one place.

Rockstreamer provides end-to-end OTT platforms with futuristic and sustainable solutions to ensure amazing streaming and user experiences for viewers. It is expanding its footprint in multiple countries developing efficient OTT solutions for numerous businesses utilising OTT technologies. 

Commenting on the partnership with Channel i, Anik Dhar, CEO, Rockstreamer, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Channel i as the technical partner for its OTT venture. It demonstrates their trust in our streaming solutions and capacity to meet viewers’ demands around the world.”

"In view of the emerging OTT landscape, we strive to support businesses, television channels, telecommunication companies, media organizations and other content creators in making their OTT developing endeavors more convenient. We started providing OTT services in multiple countries with a successful track record, which is also indicative of the high quality we can ensure with our expertise", he further added.

Rockstreamer will continue to help its partners stay competitive leveraging advanced technologies and expertise.

