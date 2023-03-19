Rockstreamer announces partnership with new OTT platform iScreen

Rockstremaer, a fast-growing tech startup specialised in developing one stop streaming solutions around the world, has announced its partnership with Channel i (Impress Telefilm Ltd.) for its new OTT platform iScreen.

It is accessible from more than 350 major cities and 70 countries through a wide range of devices such as mobiles, tablets, computers, TVs and Firesticks.

Rockstreamer’s top-notch streaming solutions enable iScreen viewers to enjoy their favorite live TV and radio channels, movies, dramas and songs at one place.