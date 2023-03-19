Rockstreamer announces partnership with new OTT platform iScreen

Rockstreamer provides end-to-end OTT platforms with futuristic and sustainable solutions to ensure amazing streaming and user experiences for viewers. It is expanding its footprint in multiple countries developing efficient OTT solutions for numerous businesses utilising OTT technologies.
Commenting on the partnership with Channel i, Anik Dhar, CEO, Rockstreamer, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with Channel i as the technical partner for its OTT venture. It demonstrates their trust in our streaming solutions and capacity to meet viewers’ demands around the world.”
"In view of the emerging OTT landscape, we strive to support businesses, television channels, telecommunication companies, media organizations and other content creators in making their OTT developing endeavors more convenient. We started providing OTT services in multiple countries with a successful track record, which is also indicative of the high quality we can ensure with our expertise", he further added.
Rockstreamer will continue to help its partners stay competitive leveraging advanced technologies and expertise.