Arla’s DANO takes lactose-reduced dairy nutrition to Bangladesh's pharmacies
Arla Foods Bangladesh has partnered with Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Ltd, a pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare supply-chain services provider, to distribute “DANO LACTO Reduced Filled Milk Powder” through pharmacies in Dhaka, with plans for a nationwide rollout, reports a press release.
The two companies formalised the arrangement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently.
Under the agreement, Pharma Solutions has exclusive rights to distribute the product through pharmacies across Dhaka, with distribution planned to gradually extend nationwide.
The signing ceremony was attended by Arla Foods Bangladesh Managing Director Laurent Ponty, Head of Sales Maher-E-Khoda, and Head of Marketing, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Anowarul Amin.
Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Ltd was represented by Chairman Ekram Hussain, CEO Pallab Chakravorty, and Head of Marketing & Sales Ashok Kumar Chakraborty amongst others.
DANO LACTO Reduced Filled Milk Powder is designed for people who experience digestive discomfort after consuming regular milk due to lactose sensitivity.
According to Arla Foods Bangladesh, the product reduces lactose content from approximately 36 per cent to three per cent while retaining essential nutrients, including protein, vitamin A and vitamin D3. It is also the first lactose-reduced filled milk powder in Bangladesh.
“Our goal is to ensure that digestive discomfort never stands between our consumers and essential dairy nutrition. By expanding our reach through pharmacies, we are making DANO LACTO Reduced readily available for families seeking a gentler, highly nutritious milk alternative,” said Laurent Ponty, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh.
Ekram Hussain, chairman of Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Ltd, said the company would draw on its healthcare retail network to make the product accessible to consumers across Dhaka before extending distribution nationwide.
“Our goal is to ensure that digestive discomfort never stands between our consumers and essential dairy nutrition. By expanding our reach through pharmacies, we are making DANO LACTO Reduced readily available for families seeking a gentler, highly nutritious milk alternative,” said Laurent Ponty, Managing Director of Arla Foods Bangladesh.
Ekram Hussain, chairman of Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Ltd, said the company would draw on its healthcare retail network to make the product accessible to consumers across Dhaka before extending distribution nationwide.