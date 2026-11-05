Arla’s DANO takes lactose-reduced dairy nutrition to Bangladesh's pharmacies

Arla Foods Bangladesh has partnered with Pharma Solutions Bangladesh Ltd, a pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare supply-chain services provider, to distribute “DANO LACTO Reduced Filled Milk Powder” through pharmacies in Dhaka, with plans for a nationwide rollout, reports a press release.

The two companies formalised the arrangement through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed recently.

Under the agreement, Pharma Solutions has exclusive rights to distribute the product through pharmacies across Dhaka, with distribution planned to gradually extend nationwide.