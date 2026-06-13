MGI launches Fresh Super Mart at 9 Dhaka metro stations and Gulshan
Meghna Group of Industries (MGI) today, Saturday, officially announced its entry into Bangladesh's modern retail sector with the launch of Fresh Super Mart, simultaneously inaugurating nine outlets across Dhaka Metro Rail's MRT Line 6 stations and an outlet in Gulshan 1.
A launch ceremony was held recently at the Gulshan 1 outlet, located at House 48, Road 34. MGI Chairman and Managing Director Mostafa Kamal inaugurated the outlet in the presence of MGI Directors Tahmina Mostafa, Tanzima Mostafa, Tanveer Mostafa, and Barrister Tasnim Mostafa, Senior Executive Director Taif Bin Yousuf, Executive Director & Head of Export Sameera Rahman, Wasikur Rahman, Rashik Chowdhury, and other senior officials.
In addition to the Gulshan outlet, Fresh Super Mart has formally opened stores at nine MRT Line 6 stations: Motijheel, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka University, Mirpur 10, Mirpur 11, Pallabi, Uttara Centre, Uttara North C Gate, and Uttara North D Gate.
Three pilot outlets are already operational at Tejgaon, Meghnaghat, and Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ).
Speaking at the ceremony, Mostafa Kamal said, “The Dhaka commuter has changed. Around four lakh people pass through the MRT stations every day, and most of them are short on time. Fresh Super Mart is designed for quick, on-the-go shopping.”
“For more than 50 years, MGI has supplied Bangladeshi households with daily essentials. Putting our own brands directly on the shelves customers reach for is the natural next step. Fresh Super Mart will also create the kind of formal, salaried retail jobs this sector has needed for a long time,” Mostafa Kamal added.
Highlighting the broader opportunity within the sector, he said, “Less than five per cent of Bangladesh's retail trade sector is organised. In the more developed economies we look at, that figure is many times higher. We are working to help close that gap. Initially, we plan to establish to 50 more outlets across Bangladesh.”
Fresh Super Mart's positioning is deliberately distinct from the country's existing supermarket and hypermarket chains.
The brand is built around small-footprint, transit-integrated stores designed for short, repeat visits, a model that has defined daily retail in cities such as Tokyo, Seoul, and Singapore.
With MRT Line 6 currently carrying around four lakh passengers daily, and capacity expected to exceed five lakh passengers following the Kamalapur extension, the format places Fresh Super Mart at the centre of one of Dhaka's most consistent and predictable daily traffic flows.
Each outlet offers dairy and frozen foods, groceries, household essentials, health and hygiene products, beauty items, and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals.
Customers can also enjoy coffee and snacks at the in-store café. Shelves feature MGI's Fresh portfolio alongside a curated selection of local and international brands.
Fresh Super Mart enters a market with significant growth potential. Bangladesh's retail sector is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3 per cent through 2031, yet modern retail still accounts for less than five per cent of total trade, well below the 12 to 25 per cent range seen across comparable Asian markets.
According to HSBC Global Research, Bangladesh is expected to become the world's ninth-largest consumer market by 2030.