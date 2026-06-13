MGI launches Fresh Super Mart at 9 Dhaka metro stations and Gulshan

In addition to the Gulshan outlet, Fresh Super Mart has formally opened stores at nine MRT Line 6 stations: Motijheel, Bangladesh Secretariat, Dhaka University, Mirpur 10, Mirpur 11, Pallabi, Uttara Centre, Uttara North C Gate, and Uttara North D Gate.

Three pilot outlets are already operational at Tejgaon, Meghnaghat, and Meghna Industrial Economic Zone (MIEZ).

Speaking at the ceremony, Mostafa Kamal said, “The Dhaka commuter has changed. Around four lakh people pass through the MRT stations every day, and most of them are short on time. Fresh Super Mart is designed for quick, on-the-go shopping.”

“For more than 50 years, MGI has supplied Bangladeshi households with daily essentials. Putting our own brands directly on the shelves customers reach for is the natural next step. Fresh Super Mart will also create the kind of formal, salaried retail jobs this sector has needed for a long time,” Mostafa Kamal added.