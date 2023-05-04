BRAC, Dutch-Bangla Bank launch partnership for financial inclusion

BRAC and Dutch-Bangla Bank have started a partnership for financial inclusion, stated a press release.
Senior director for Microfinance at BRAC Arinjoy Dhar and deputy managing director of Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd Abedur Rahman Sikder launched the initiative at a ceremony at the BRAC Centre Wednesday.
At the launching event speakers focused on the importance of digital technology to enhance financial services for clients.
Under this partnership, client interaction points (CIP) of BRAC Microfinance will provide financial services mainly to the workers of readymade garments industry through digital transactions.
The partnership was inaugurated at 11am by cutting ribbon and cake. Earlier on 15 January this year, the two organisations signed a deed of agreement for the partnership. Speakers also noted that the initiative will be marked as a milestone for digital cash transactions.
BRAC Microfinance senior director Arinjoy Dhar said, “BRAC is working for the marginalised communities. Besides this digital service, we are also interested in exploring other avenues for joint initiatives with Dutch-Bangla Bank.”
Dutch-Bangla Bank deputy managing director Abedur Rahman Sikder said, “We are delighted to start this partnership with BRAC. We’ll be really glad to create opportunities for our clients through our digital services.”
Later on, representatives of the digital transformation unit of BRAC Microfinance urged all concerned to work together for taking this partnership forward.