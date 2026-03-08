TECNO showcases AI ecosystem and modular innovation at MWC 2026
AI-driven global innovative technology brand TECNO has showcased the expansion of its intelligent AI ecosystem at MWC Barcelona 2026, highlighting how smartphones, laptops, tablets and smart accessories can work together to create a seamless connected experience, reports a press release.
Under the theme "Pioneering the Connection of Intelligence," the showcase focused on integrating powerful AI features with practical devices that improve productivity, creativity and everyday digital life.
The showcase centers on the new CAMON 50 Series and POVA 8 Series smartphones. The CAMON 50 Series represents TECNO's strong focus on AI-powered imaging and everyday productivity.
With advanced camera systems, AI tools, and high-performance processors, the devices are designed to help users capture moments, create content and manage daily tasks more intelligently.
The series combines professional-grade camera hardware with TECNO's AI toolkit and Ella assistant to deliver smarter photography and productivity features directly on the smartphone.
Complementing the imaging flagship is the performance-focused POVA 8 Series. Highlighting the lineup is the top-tier POVA Curve 2 5G, which features a large 8000mAh battery packed into a slim 7.42mm body.
The 144Hz curved AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor deliver smooth performance, while AI-powered tools enhance gaming, entertainment and everyday communication.
The device also brings enhanced connectivity and signal technologies, making it a powerful companion for modern mobile lifestyles.
Beyond individual devices, TECNO showcases a comprehensive AIoT ecosystem featuring seamlessly interconnected products.
The exhibition highlights TECNO's complete series of MEGABOOK laptops, alongside the upcoming MEGAPAD tablet with the latest TECNO AI capabilities.
The exhibition also features a diverse range of accessories, including TECNO True 2 and FreeHear 2 earphones, Watch GT 1S, and AI Glasses Series. These products work in harmony through TECNO's upgraded OneLeap ecosystem.
TECNO partners with Tonino Lamborghini to launch exclusive co-branded products combining cutting-edge technology with iconic Italian design.
The collaboration debuts with the Tonino Lamborghini TECNO TAURUS gaming PC and TECNO POVA Metal Limited Edition phone, with plans to expand into laptops, tablets, and wearables.
A key highlight of TECNO’s showcase at MWC was the Modular Magnetic Interconnection Technology, which represents a new concept for future smartphones.
This technology allows users to attach magnetic modules such as additional batteries, camera lenses, gaming accessories or other hardware components directly to the phone.
By enabling hardware expansion through magnetic attachments, TECNO is exploring a future where smartphones can be customised and upgraded based on user needs rather than remaining fixed devices.
Additionally, TECNO showcases the POVA Ecosystem concept, presenting a futuristic vision of a fully integrated gaming and entertainment suite including POVA Metal gaming accessories, game controllers, and specialised earphones, all infused with the distinct POVA design DNA.
TECNO also demonstrates Edge-Side AIGC Preview Concept Technology, featuring AI achievements developed in partnership with Arm Ltd.
The customised Style Transfer Preview technology uses algorithmic optimisation to decrease screen flickering commonly seen in traditional solutions, delivering real-time preview at 30fps.
Compressed models run fully offline on smartphones while preserving artistic fidelity and ensuring stable performance.
Through this focused showcase, TECNO reinforces its vision of an intelligent, connected future built on practical innovation and seamless ecosystem integration.
The CAMON 50 and POVA Curve 2 5G are now available at TECNO outlets across Bangladesh, while the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G will be available soon.
For more information or product inquiries, customers can visit www.tecno-mobile.com/bd or visit their nearest TECNO authorised outlet for a real-time product experience.