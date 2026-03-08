TECNO showcases AI ecosystem and modular innovation at MWC 2026

The showcase centers on the new CAMON 50 Series and POVA 8 Series smartphones. The CAMON 50 Series represents TECNO's strong focus on AI-powered imaging and everyday productivity.

With advanced camera systems, AI tools, and high-performance processors, the devices are designed to help users capture moments, create content and manage daily tasks more intelligently.

The series combines professional-grade camera hardware with TECNO's AI toolkit and Ella assistant to deliver smarter photography and productivity features directly on the smartphone.

Complementing the imaging flagship is the performance-focused POVA 8 Series. Highlighting the lineup is the top-tier POVA Curve 2 5G, which features a large 8000mAh battery packed into a slim 7.42mm body.

The 144Hz curved AMOLED display and MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor deliver smooth performance, while AI-powered tools enhance gaming, entertainment and everyday communication.

The device also brings enhanced connectivity and signal technologies, making it a powerful companion for modern mobile lifestyles.