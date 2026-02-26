TECNO launches a ‘double blast’: CAMON 50 Series + POVA Curve 2 5G

The CAMON 50 brings professional photography capabilities to a broader audience at accessible pricing.

Featuring a 50MP main camera equipped with the flagship Sony LYT-700C OIS sensor, complemented by 8MP ultrawide and 32MP front cameras, CAMON 50 delivers exceptional photography experience.

Additionally, the IP68/IP69-rated water and dust resistance ensures reliable underwater photography.

The camera’s FlashSnap technology now works even while zooming, making it easier to capture high-moving subjects with greater clarity and precision.

At the same time, to ensure outstanding performance, the device features a 6.78" 144Hz 1.5K display with ProXDR eye-care technology, powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor.

Despite being slim, this phone still features with 6500mAh battery and 45W fast charging, plus military-grade MIL-STD-810 durability certification, the CAMON 50 comes with the complete TECNO AI suite, including upgraded Ella assistant, AI Image-to-Video generator, 3D PhotoSpace, and AI LightMaster 2.0.

This phone will have three major Android OS updates and up to five years of Android security updates.

Additionally, the device is backed by 5-year, 3-generation Android OS updates and 50GB free TECNO Cloud Storage annually for three years.

The CAMON 50 is priced at Tk 30,999 for 8GB+128GB and Tk 34,999 for 8GB+256GB, making flagship photography accessible to everyone. The device is now available at TECNO outlets nationwide.