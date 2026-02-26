TECNO launches a ‘double blast’: CAMON 50 Series + POVA Curve 2 5G
AI-driven global innovative technology brand TECNO has officially launched its most anticipated dual product line in Bangladesh, the CAMON 50 Series and POVA Curve 2 5G, reports a press release.
The launch brings unprecedented photography capabilities and battery innovation to the market, marking a significant milestone in Bangladesh's smartphone evolution.
The CAMON 50 brings professional photography capabilities to a broader audience at accessible pricing.
Featuring a 50MP main camera equipped with the flagship Sony LYT-700C OIS sensor, complemented by 8MP ultrawide and 32MP front cameras, CAMON 50 delivers exceptional photography experience.
Additionally, the IP68/IP69-rated water and dust resistance ensures reliable underwater photography.
The camera’s FlashSnap technology now works even while zooming, making it easier to capture high-moving subjects with greater clarity and precision.
At the same time, to ensure outstanding performance, the device features a 6.78" 144Hz 1.5K display with ProXDR eye-care technology, powered by the MediaTek Helio G200 Ultimate processor.
Despite being slim, this phone still features with 6500mAh battery and 45W fast charging, plus military-grade MIL-STD-810 durability certification, the CAMON 50 comes with the complete TECNO AI suite, including upgraded Ella assistant, AI Image-to-Video generator, 3D PhotoSpace, and AI LightMaster 2.0.
This phone will have three major Android OS updates and up to five years of Android security updates.
Additionally, the device is backed by 5-year, 3-generation Android OS updates and 50GB free TECNO Cloud Storage annually for three years.
The CAMON 50 is priced at Tk 30,999 for 8GB+128GB and Tk 34,999 for 8GB+256GB, making flagship photography accessible to everyone. The device is now available at TECNO outlets nationwide.
The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G sets a new benchmark for mobile photography with its 50MP Sony LYT-700C OIS main camera featuring a massive 1/1.56" sensor, delivering unmatched detail and low-light performance.
The flagship model includes a 50MP 3x optical telephoto lens, 8MP ultrawide lens and groundbreaking AI 60x SuperZoom technology.
Super-Zoom FlashSnap ensures perfect shots in any lighting, while Live Photo and Underwater Photography capabilities add creative versatility. It also features FlashSnap in Zoom technology.
In the performance segment, it is powered by the 4-nanometer MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and features a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED 1.5K display with ProXDR eye-care technology, along with a 144Hz high refresh rate for a smooth visual experience.
The device features IP68/69/69K water and dust resistance along with military-grade MIL-STD-810 durability certification, ensuring a long-lasting performance.
A 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging ensures all-day usage, while the complete TECNO AI suite transforms daily smartphone use with upgraded Ella assistant, AI Image-to-Video generator, 3D PhotoSpace, and AI LightMaster 2.0.
The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G comes with three major Android OS updates and up to five years of Android security updates and 50GB free TECNO Cloud Storage annually for three years.
Military-grade MIL-STD-810 certification guarantees durability for everyday accidents. The CAMON 50 Ultra 5G is available in 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants and will be coming to market soon.
The POVA Curve 2 5G introduces groundbreaking battery innovation with its unprecedented 8000mAh mega battery housed in an ultra-slim 7.42mm body.
This engineering marvel delivers 3-day standby for light users and full-day endurance for power users. The 45W Super Charge enables rapid refueling, while Bypass Charge technology provides intelligent overnight charging.
The device features an Interstellar Spaceship Design aesthetic with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and SGS-certified 1.5m drop resistance.
The 6.78" 144Hz eye-care AMOLED display with 2304Hz PWM dimming and 4500 nits peak brightness provides immersive visuals.
Revolutionary triple-chipset architecture includes MediaTek Dimensity 7100 5G processor, G1 dual signal chipset, and SE1 WiFi chipset. The camera setup boasts a 50MP FlashSnap main camera and a 13MP selfie camera, delivering sharp, vibrant, and professional-quality shots.
Full-link AI noise cancellation for WhatsApp, Telegram, Messenger, and YouTube ensures crystal-clear audio across all your calls and streams. Ella 2.0 AI Assistant, YouTube Smart Summary, AI Writing, and Background Remover/Extender complete the intelligent feature set.
IP64 certification and touch transfer capability for seamless Android-iOS switching ensure comprehensive daily functionality.
The POVA Curve 2 5G comes with 2 Android version updates and 3 years of security patches. The device is now available nationwide at all TECNO outlets for just 36,999 (VAT applicable).
From design and camera excellence to long battery life and smart AI, TECNO's ongoing mission is to bring flagship-level experiences to users in Bangladesh.
The CAMON 50 and POVA Curve 2 5G are now available for purchase, while the CAMON 50 Ultra 5G will be coming to market soon.
All devices reaffirm TECNO's position as a trend-setter in mobile innovation and user-centric technology. For more information, visit www.tecno-mobile.com/bd or TECNO official Facebook page.