Rancon Launch LG TV Manufacturing Facility in Bangladesh
LG Electronics, in collaboration with Rancon Electronics Limited, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art television manufacturing facility at Rancon Industrial Park in Gazipur, reports a press release.
This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the television industry of the country, with the new factory set to produce the latest models of LG's smart televisions.
Spanning over seven lakh square feet, the new facility will cater to the growing demand for smart televisions in the region. Rancon Electronics Limited, already recognised for its advanced TV manufacturing capabilities, will now manufacture a variety of LG televisions, including the world-renowned OLED models.
This initiative is expected to meet an annual target demand of around 100,000 (1 lakh) units in the domestic market.
The grand inauguration event witnessed the presence of key executives from both companies. Representing Rancon Electronics Limited were group managing director Romo Rouf Chowdhury, managing director Farhana Karim, divisional director Imran Zaman Khan, and executive director Quazi Ashiq Ur Rahman.
From LG Electronics, regional CEO Jae Seung Kim, Singapore managing director Sungho Chun and Bangladesh managing director Peter Ko attended the occasion.
Romo Rouf Chowdhury, group managing director of Rancon Electronics Limited, expressed his vision for the collaboration, stating, "We want to bring the LG brand to the people of Bangladesh at an affordable price and with nationwide service."
Echoing this sentiment Jae Seung Kim, regional CEO of LG Electronics, said, “The Bangladesh market is significant for us, and our goal is to bring the world's best technology to every home.”