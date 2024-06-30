LG Bangladesh’s MD highlights vital role of CSR in global companies

Prothom Alo :

Peter Ko: For LG Electronics, CSR is deeply ingrained in our corporate philosophy. We believe that a business can only be truly successful when it contributes positively to society. Our commitment to CSR is driven by our desire to be a responsible corporate citizen and our belief in the transformative power of technology and innovation. By investing in CSR initiatives, we aim to create shared value for both our business and the communities we serve. It strengthens our relationship with customers, enhances employee engagement, and ultimately leads to sustainable business growth.

In conclusion, CSR is not just a corporate obligation for LG Bangladesh; it is a strategic imperative that aligns with our core values and business objectives. By addressing the unique needs of the Bangladeshi communities, we are not only fostering development but also building a brighter future for all. LG Electronics remains committed to leading by example and inspiring other companies to recognize the importance of CSR in driving positive change.