BYD brings in Avant-Garde scheme for Bangladeshi car enthusiasts

The global NEV giant BYD has recently opened its chapter in Bangladesh market by launching its flagship vehicle, BYD SEAL on 2 March. They have also opened up their flagship showroom in 340 Haque Center, Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani, Tejgaon, Dhaka on the same day.

To make this journey more rewarding for EV lovers, CG Runner BD LTD, the distributor of BYD in Bangladesh, has come up with Avant-Garde scheme, rolling out lucrative benefits for potential buyers, said a press release.