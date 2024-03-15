BYD brings in Avant-Garde scheme for Bangladeshi car enthusiasts
The global NEV giant BYD has recently opened its chapter in Bangladesh market by launching its flagship vehicle, BYD SEAL on 2 March. They have also opened up their flagship showroom in 340 Haque Center, Shahid Tajuddin Ahmed Sarani, Tejgaon, Dhaka on the same day.
To make this journey more rewarding for EV lovers, CG Runner BD LTD, the distributor of BYD in Bangladesh, has come up with Avant-Garde scheme, rolling out lucrative benefits for potential buyers, said a press release.
Electric vehicles are the future and those who are willing to stay ahead in this race of owning the future should opt for something as smart & stylish as BYD SEAL. Pre-booking is underway in full swing. To spice things up, the no.1 Global NEV makers BYD is offering Avant-Garde scheme to the customers.
Customers will get four kinds of benefits by availing this scheme - double deposit, insurance coverage, free accessories & free registration facility. These benefits are together worth 10 lacs, meaning that customers can enjoy up to 10 lacs worth utility simply by availing this offer.
This premium scheme has been offered taking into account the convenience of the customers. Car enthusiasts can click this link to pre-book BYD SEAL -- https://www.drivebydbd.com/. Moreover, those who want to feel the real thrill can go to their newly opened flagship showroom and experience the car by taking it for a spin or by visiting https://www.drivebydbd.com/. The BYD SEAL is available in two variants: Extended Range (Rear Drive) and Performance (All-Wheel Drive). The available colors are: Arctic Blue, Aurora White, Atlantis Gray, and Cosmos Black. All the variants showcase a distinctive "Ocean Aesthetics" design.