Filps showcases digital banking innovation as Brett King speaks at Bankers’ Meet 2025

Filps Limited, a UAE-based fintech firm hosted Bankers’ Meet 2025 in Dhaka, bringing together banking leaders and senior executives from Bangladesh’s leading financial institutions for an evening of dialogue, collaboration, and future-looking insights in the digital banking domain, reports a press release.

The event, held in association with City Bank, Prime Bank and AB Bank, provided a platform to explore innovations and strategic partnerships that will define the next era of banking in Bangladesh. Filps showcased some of its latest technologies, including digital lending tech and digital customer onboarding solutions, demonstrating possibilities of customer-centered transformation in the industry.

Tushar Hasan, country manager of Filps in Bangladesh, remarked, “Our focus is to forge deep, enduring relationships with financial institutions, aligning our solutions with their strategic ambitions”