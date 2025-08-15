Filps showcases digital banking innovation as Brett King speaks at Bankers’ Meet 2025
Filps Limited, a UAE-based fintech firm hosted Bankers’ Meet 2025 in Dhaka, bringing together banking leaders and senior executives from Bangladesh’s leading financial institutions for an evening of dialogue, collaboration, and future-looking insights in the digital banking domain, reports a press release.
The event, held in association with City Bank, Prime Bank and AB Bank, provided a platform to explore innovations and strategic partnerships that will define the next era of banking in Bangladesh. Filps showcased some of its latest technologies, including digital lending tech and digital customer onboarding solutions, demonstrating possibilities of customer-centered transformation in the industry.
Tushar Hasan, country manager of Filps in Bangladesh, remarked, “Our focus is to forge deep, enduring relationships with financial institutions, aligning our solutions with their strategic ambitions”
Highlight of the event was a keynote address by Brett King, a top-10 globally ranked Futurist, international bestselling author, and media personality. He shared how AI and other emerging technologies are reshaping financial services, highlighting the widening gap between traditional banks and digital-first fintechs.
King emphasized how Bangladesh can move beyond legacy systems to become the banks of tomorrow, while also noting the growing role of climate and sustainability in shaping the sector’s future. He introduced the concept of Bank 5.0, where digital infrastructure, real-time engagement, and customer-centric innovation define competitiveness.
Filps also announced partnerships with City Bank and AB Bank during the event, paving the way for expanded scope of digital banking collaborations with the financial institutions in Bangladesh. For City Bank, the collaboration will power a complete revamp of its flagship City Touch digital banking platform to deliver a more seamless and intelligent customer experience. Meanwhile, AB Bank’s partnership with Filps will focus on introducing digital nano loans.
Following the keynote, Mashrur Arefin, chairman of the Association of Bankers Bangladesh Limited (ABB), emphasized the significance of such gatherings and said “We are grateful to Filps for bringing Brett King to Bangladesh at a pivotal moment in our industry. The insights shared at Bankers’ Meet 2025 reinforce the urgency for tech driven innovation and deeper financial inclusion ensuring that banking in Bangladesh is ready to meet the needs of the next decade.”
Thanking the attendees and speakers, Biswas Dhakal, CEO of Filps said “Filps brings to Bangladesh a powerful combination of proven technology and deep operating expertise built over years of success in emerging markets. We are here for the long haul and we are committed to partnering with banks, regulators, and industry stakeholders to accelerate digital transformation and deliver customer-first innovation at scale.”