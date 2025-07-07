City Bank, IBA partners for executive leadership training programme
The City Bank and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka recently signed an agreement on strategic partnership to launch an executive leadership development programme designed to bolster the leadership capabilities of City Bank’s emerging and senior leaders at the IBA premises in Dhaka, reports a press release.
This initiative is the first of its kind in Bangladesh where a corporate institution has partnered with IBA, University of Dhaka to design and deliver a leadership development intervention tailored for organisational leaders.
The agreement was signed by Mashrur Arefin, managing director and CEO of City Bank, and Professor Sheikh Morshed Jahan, director (in charge) of IBA, University of Dhaka.
Md Mahbubur Rahman, additional managing director and chief financial officer represented City Bank during the signing ceremony. IBA faculty members and members of the senior leadership team and human resources team from City Bank were present as well.
The leadership development programme, to be delivered by IBA’s esteemed faculty and industry experts, aims to deliver ongoing commitment to talent development and its vision to be a future-forward financial institution.