City Bank, IBA partners for executive leadership training programme

The City Bank and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), University of Dhaka recently signed an agreement on strategic partnership to launch an executive leadership development programme designed to bolster the leadership capabilities of City Bank’s emerging and senior leaders at the IBA premises in Dhaka, reports a press release.

This initiative is the first of its kind in Bangladesh where a corporate institution has partnered with IBA, University of Dhaka to design and deliver a leadership development intervention tailored for organisational leaders.