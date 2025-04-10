City Bank introduces the first American Express metal card in Bangladesh

The City Bank today, Thursday announced the launch of the City Bank American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card, the first American Express metal card in Bangladesh. A by-invitation-only card, it brings together personalised service, international travel support, savings, and rewarding benefits tailored to suit the evolving needs of customers, reported a press release.

The launching ceremony of City Bank American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card was held at local hotel in Dhaka. City bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, managing director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, AMD and CFO Md Mahbubur Rahman, DMD and head of retail banking Arup Haider, head of cards Tauhidul Alam and other senior officials of City Bank were present at the event.