City Bank introduces the first American Express metal card in Bangladesh
The City Bank today, Thursday announced the launch of the City Bank American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card, the first American Express metal card in Bangladesh. A by-invitation-only card, it brings together personalised service, international travel support, savings, and rewarding benefits tailored to suit the evolving needs of customers, reported a press release.
The launching ceremony of City Bank American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card was held at local hotel in Dhaka. City bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser, managing director and CEO Mashrur Arefin, AMD and CFO Md Mahbubur Rahman, DMD and head of retail banking Arup Haider, head of cards Tauhidul Alam and other senior officials of City Bank were present at the event.
Under this product, card members receive rewards tailored to their lifestyle with an exclusive Tk 20,000 welcome gift voucher, along with a 2-year complimentary tablet plus membership, unlocking exclusive benefits at boutique luxury hotels and across international brands.
Card members will also receive complimentary priority pass membership with unlimited access to over 1,700 Priority Pass airport lounges around the world along with two guests. They can also enhance their airport experience with a 10 per cent discount on Fastrack VIP Meet and Greet services. Other benefits include complimentary enrolment into the SIXT rent a car loyalty programme with priority service at the counters, discounts, complimentary upgrades when available, and many more.
Also the members will receive a dedicated relationship manager to support with their account. Alongside that, card members can utilise the real-time auto-debit feature which supports seamless transactions and earn up to 10 times Membership Rewards® points at select merchants. Points can be redeemed to pay annual fees, outstanding bills, or even shop and dine at renowned outlets.
The card also offers exclusive dining experiences including curated experiences at restaurants across multiple countries, and an exquisite Buy 1 Get 2 complimentary buffet at Bangladesh’s top five-star hotels.
City Bank chairman Aziz Al Kaiser stated, “Our commitment to delivering the best to our customers is reflected in the City Bank American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card, which redefines premium experiences in Bangladesh, offering access to premium travel and lifestyle. It sets a new benchmark, reflecting the shared excellence between City Bank and American Express.”
Managing director and CEO of City Bank Mashrur Arefin expressed, “Form factor being in metal is not much of a difference to me. What's different is the century-old commitment of Amex to its customers.”
VP and GM of Global Network Services in Asia and South Pacific Growth Markets for American Express, Divya Jain added, “This launch marks a milestone in our partnership with City Bank, introducing the first American Express Metal Card in Bangladesh. More than just a payment solution, this card is designed for individuals who value premium experiences and convenience. The City Bank American Express® Platinum Reserve Credit Card caters to the evolving aspirations of Card Members, reaffirming our commitment to delivering not just financial benefits, but a lifestyle that is truly extraordinary.”