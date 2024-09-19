City Bank launches Visa Infinite Credit Card with unparalleled benefits

City Bank has recently launched its Visa Infinite credit card, offering unprecedented benefits that make it the best product in the market now in its category, said a press release.

The card comes with a Welcome Voucher worth BDT 10,000 redeemable on air tickets; cashback of up to BDT 12,000 per year; Buy-one-get-one-free buffet offers at the country’s top 5-star hotels; unlimited access to the bank’s 3 lounges at Dhaka’s domestic and international airports; complimentary Priority Pass membership with 8 free lounge accesses; double-benefit insurance coverage; and complimentary Meet & Greet service at Dhaka International Airport. Additionally, Visa Infinite credit card members will enjoy 0% FlexiBuy facility at over 5,000 electronics, furniture, and smartphone outlets, as well as special discount offers at selected restaurants, retail stores, and lifestyle shops.