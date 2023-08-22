Banglalink app offers free healthcare for dengue treatment

Taimur Rahman, chief corporate & regulatory affairs officer of Banglalink, said, “At Banglalink, we are committed to supporting the people of Bangladesh in times of need by leveraging our technological expertise to make meaningful contributions to the communities and citizens of Bangladesh. With the dengue epidemic significantly impacting our nation, we are dedicated to aiding the government's efforts in early detection and efficient management of dengue by providing widespread access to expert medical guidance through MyBL Super App and safeguarding the well-being of our valued users.”

MyBL Super App’s BL Care segment aims to make healthcare accessible and affordable all across the nation. Additionally, MyBL Super App offers its users the opportunity to experience the seamless convenience of high-quality digital services for education through Courses, entertainment through Content & Gaming, and much more, adds the press release.