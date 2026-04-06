Samsung launches country’s first AI Bespoke French Door refrigerator
Samsung Bangladesh has launched it's first-ever French Door refrigerator with built-in AI capability, the RF59, setting a new benchmark in smart and stylish home appliance technology in the country.
The unveiling ceremony took place on 6 April at the RANGS eMART Gulshan-2 showroom.
The event was graced by the presence of Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Bangladesh.
Also, in attendance from Samsung Bangladesh were Anika Rahman, chief manager of Product Planning, and Rajib Das Gupta, deputy general manager of Retail Strategy.
Also present from RANGS eMART were Sardar Md Khaled bin Hasan, executive director, Golam Azam Khan, head of sales, and Md Shariful Islam, general manager from Rangs Industries Limited.
The RF59 features a flat-door Bespoke finish crafted to blend seamlessly with contemporary kitchen interiors.
Designed to cater to the needs of modern households, the refrigerator is equipped with AI Energy Mode, which analyses usage patterns over time and adjusts power consumption accordingly, offering a meaningful reduction in electricity costs.
SmartThings connectivity enables remote monitoring and control through a smartphone app, including real-time alerts for door-open events and abnormal temperature readings, as well as remote activation of Power Cool and Freeze functions for ultimate convenience.
In terms of cooling performance, the RF59 cools 39 minutes faster than competing models through its Power Cool and Power Freeze functions, which deliver rapid blasts of cold air into the fridge and freezer compartments respectively.
SpaceMax Technology, meanwhile, ensures a spacious 649-litre interior without increasing the unit's external dimensions, making it well-suited for standard kitchen spaces.
Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, Consumer Electronics Division at Samsung Bangladesh, said, "The RF59 brings a globally trusted refrigerator format to Bangladesh, now enhanced with intelligent technology for everyday living. It reflects a growing shift among consumers toward quality, convenience, and smarter energy use. At Samsung, our focus remains on creating innovations that genuinely fit into people’s daily lives.”
Sardar Md Khaled Bin Hasan, executive director of Rangs Industries Limited, said, “RANGS eMART has always operated with a strong customer-centric approach. Keeping pace with evolving consumer needs and lifestyles, we continuously strive to introduce innovative solutions and technologically advanced products to the market. This Samsung refrigerator is a reflection of that ongoing commitment. In addition to ensuring the highest standard of customer service, we offer attractive deals, convenient installment facilities, and flexible EMI options to make the purchasing process more accessible and affordable."