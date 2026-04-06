Samsung launches country’s first AI Bespoke French Door refrigerator

Samsung Bangladesh has launched it's first-ever French Door refrigerator with built-in AI capability, the RF59, setting a new benchmark in smart and stylish home appliance technology in the country.

The unveiling ceremony took place on 6 April at the RANGS eMART Gulshan-2 showroom.

The event was graced by the presence of Shahriar Bin Lutfor, head of business, Consumer Electronics Division, Samsung Bangladesh.