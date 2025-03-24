Bright ideas, big impact: Edison presents NEST
At Edison, our dedication to excellence has always driven us to establish new benchmarks in luxury real estate by offering exceptional amenities. However, we recognised a growing challenge—homeownership was becoming increasingly out of reach for many in the mid-income segment. Budget housing often came at the cost of quality and thoughtful design, and we believed there had to be a better solution.
Aminur Rashid, our esteemed Chairman of both Edison Real Estate and NEST, envisioned NEST as more than just a real estate brand. It represents a commitment to bridging the gap between affordability and excellence, ensuring that beautifully designed, high-quality homes are within reach for aspiring homeowners.
Both Edison and NEST are built on the same core values—integrity, innovation, and an unwavering dedication to quality. While Edison redefines luxury, NEST ensures that affordability does not come at the cost of design and craftsmanship. Together, they stand as pillars of trust in the real estate landscape, creating homes that inspire and empower.
How is NEST doing? What’s the driving purpose?
“At NEST, we believe homeownership should be within reach without sacrificing quality.”-Tanjim Islam (Head of Business of Nest).
By prioritising efficient space utilisation, modern design, and cost-conscious construction, we are making this vision a reality for mid-income buyers.
With soaring property prices, many aspiring homeowners feel left behind. We’re changing that narrative by offering homes that are not only affordable but also well-crafted, durable, and thoughtfully designed. Our projects in Bashundhara have achieved remarkable success in a short period, offering high-quality yet affordable living spaces. The single-floor apartments, designed to maximise privacy, are the top choice among our valued customers.
The story and mission-vision behind the establishment of NEST
NEST was founded with a vision to redefine homeownership—not just by providing homes, but by expanding opportunities for a broader range of buyers. In a market where affordability often comes at the cost of quality, we recognised the need to bridge that gap and offer a better solution.
Our mission is straightforward: to provide affordable real estate solutions. We want to empower individuals and families by giving them the opportunity to own a well-designed, functional, and lasting home at a price they can afford. We're also committed to fostering strong communities, and we believe transparency and ethical practices are essential to achieving that.
Looking ahead, our vision is to become a leader in sustainable communities, affordable housing, and innovative real estate investments. We want to be known not just for building homes, but for building a better future. We're driven by professionalism and a deep sense of social responsibility, and we're committed to making a positive impact on the communities we serve.
What kind of projects does NEST mainly work on?
At NEST, we craft homes that are spacious, practical, and affordable. Our apartments, ranging from 1,200 to 1,800 sq. ft., feature well-designed 3-bedroom layouts with open living and dining areas—perfect for today’s homeowners.
What sets us apart is our dedication to optimising every inch of space. By minimising common areas, we maximise usability within each home—ensuring functionality without compromise.
I would like to know briefly about some notable projects. Which of these is more popular and in demand?
We're incredibly proud of our projects, each designed for comfort, convenience, and smart living. Here are a few highlights:
Florence – A G+9 development on 5 Katha, featuring nine exclusive apartments (1,636-1,702 sq. ft.) with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and dedicated parking. Its prime location and limited units make it highly sought after.
Aurelia – A G+6 project on 3 Katha, offering six well-designed apartments (1,487-1,698 sq. ft.). With a handover set for April 2026, it’s drawing strong interest from homeowners and investors alike.
Cairo – A G+8 development on 4 Katha, featuring eight thoughtfully planned apartments (1,520-1,653 sq. ft.), perfect for modern urban living.
Aurora – Our first project, built on 5 Katha, is set for handover in June 2025, marking a milestone for NEST.
What are the features that will make customers turn to NEST to build their dream home?
There are a few key features that we believe attract customers to NEST when they're looking to build their dream home.
Our priority is to provide what we refer to as the “true area” to our customers, ensuring full transparency in area calculations and clear communication regarding space measurements.
Secondly, we place a strong emphasis on architecture, focusing on designs that optimise space and create functional, well-planned layouts. Our approach minimises wasted space while incorporating climate-responsive solutions, cross-ventilation, and ample natural daylight—all achieved through a modern, innovative design philosophy.
Thirdly, we prioritise affordability. Our efficient supply chain management grants access to high-quality construction materials, and our large-scale procurement enables us to implement a cost leadership strategy. These advantages are directly transferred to our customers, allowing them to benefit from competitive pricing and affordable housing solutions—without compromising on quality.
Everyone has a dream in their life to have their own address. But many people’s hopes are not fulfilled due to the difference in taste and affordability.
What kind of facilities does NEST provide to deliver housing services to all categories of customers?
We understand that every customer is unique with their own individual needs and preferences. We collaborate closely with skilled and experienced architects to create well-balanced products while also having a dedicated in-house architecture team that assists with design, ensuring high-quality and efficient product development.
At the same time, we maintain a highly dynamic quality control and assurance team, setting us apart from other developers through transparent report sharing. Furthermore, our well-managed, highly skilled Edison Construction Team provides an additional layer of oversight, ensuring exceptional craftsmanship. This in-house expertise allows us to deliver a high-quality product at a fair and justified price.
What are the future plans of NEST Developments?
At NEST Developments, our future is driven by expansion and innovation. While our success in Bashundhara Residential Area has been remarkable, we are actively exploring new locations within Dhaka to bring quality, affordable housing to a wider audience.
To cater to diverse customer needs, we aim to offer a diverse range of apartment sizes and designs while introducing condo-style living in the near future. Sustainability remains a key priority, as we integrate eco-friendly construction practices and innovative technology to create homes that are built for the future.
In summary, our objective is to position Nest as a leading real estate brand, recognised for its quality, affordability, and modern approach.
