Redington inks partnership with Adobe

Redington Limited, a leading technology solutions provider announced that it has been appointed as Adobe’s exclusive distribution and market development partner across key markets in South Asia, including Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Srilanka and Maldives.
This partnership aims to ignite creativity and foster digital empowerment across the region, by improving accessibility to Adobe’s range of creative and digital workflow software tools, stated a press release.
“At Redington, we’re committed to eliminating technology friction and to bridging the digital gap between emerging and developed markets through our unique blend of technology, innovation, and partnerships,” said Ramesh Natarajan, chief executive officer of Redington Limited.
“Our collaboration with Adobe is a testament to this commitment, and together, we aim to empower businesses and individuals with innovative and robust tools they need to succeed in the digital age, through our extensive partner network and digital distribution platforms,” he continued.
“We’re excited to join forces with Redington to expand Adobe’s footprint in South Asia We’re confident that this go-to-market partnership will go a long way in catalysing creativity, enhancing productivity, and fuelling economic growth across the region”, said Girish Balachandran, senior director and head of digital media business for Adobe in India and South Asia.
Redington and Adobe joining forces will allow for wide and easy access to Adobe’s cutting-edge software solutions across Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Srilanka and Maldives.
It will bridge the gap between innovation and adoption, empowering businesses and individuals to embrace cutting-edge tools, driving a transformative wave of digital growth, empowerment and value creation in the region.
Combining Adobe’s prowess in creative and digital workflow software with Redington’s extensive distribution network and local insights this collaboration is poised to be a game-changer that inspires creativity, drives digital transformation and shapes a brighter tomorrow for everyone.