Prime Bank partners with Vista Bangladesh to offer exclusive discounts
Prime Bank PLC has recently entered into a partnership agreement with Vista Electronics Ltd to provide exclusive benefits to its customers, reports a press release.
The signing ceremony took place recently at the bank's corporate office in Dhaka.
Under this agreement, Prime Bank customers will enjoy special discounts on various products offered by Vista Electronics Ltd.
The agreement was formally signed by Joarder Tanvir Faisal, head of Cards & Retail Assets of Prime Bank PLC and Lokman Hossain Akash, managing director of Vista Electronics Ltd.
The ceremony was also attended by Hossain Mohammad Zakaria, head of Customer Propositions of Prime Bank PLC and Sufia Noor Shilpi, assistant general manager & head of corporate sales of Vista Electronics Ltd, along with other senior officials from both organisations.
This partnership reflects Prime Bank’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer value by offering exclusive lifestyle benefits through strategic collaborations with reputed partners.