GPStars to enjoy exclusive perks at Gloria Jean's Coffees every Friday

The MoU was signed by Enamul Kabir, GM, Operations of Gloria Jean’s Coffees and Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment on behalf of their respective organisations. The two brands held an exclusive brewing experience for 25 selected GPStar customers at the Gulshan 2 outlet of Gloria Jean’s Coffees on 11 February 2023.
Guests learned the art of preparing and serving coffee first-hand from the house’s team of experienced baristas! The one-of-a-kind experiential journey presented the guests the opportunity to wear the shoes of professional baristas. With hands-on training, they learnt the differences among beans and tasted the variety of coffee prepared in the event. Grameenphone plans to continue offering such experiences to its loyal customers.
The partnership is offering first 25 GPStar customers a free cup of coffee while for all the GPStar customers, there will be 10 percent discount on all Gloria Jean’s Coffees outlets every Friday.
On this regard, Sabbir Ahmed, Head of Marketing, Premium Segment, said, “Nothing accompanies conversations better than a cup of coffee. We know how important it is to initiate a quality conversation and that sometimes get easier with a good cup of coffee. By this exclusive Barista training session with Gloria Jean’s, we would like to delight the GP Star customers who are coffee connoisseurs”.
Enamul Kabir, general manager, Operations, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, said, ‘’The partnership between Grameenphone and Gloria Jean’s Coffees explores a unique avenue. This is the first time we are offering barista training. Besides, GP Star customers are also enjoying special ‘Fantastic Friday’ privilege at our outlets. We are hopeful this partnership will open newer windows of collaboration.
The GP Star customer must be present at the outlets to claim any of the offers each Friday. An individual GPStar is eligible for one complimentary coffee each Friday but can avail the 10 per cent discount as many times as they want.
Customers can enjoy the complimentary coffee by typing starcoffee and sending it to 29,000. They can claim the offer upon showing the reply text at any of the Gloria Jean's Coffees outlet. To avail the 10 per cent discount, customers need to type fantastic1 for Badda branch, fantastic2 for Dhanmondi branch, fantastic3 for Gulshan 1 branch and fantastic4 for Gulshan 2 branch and send it to 29000.