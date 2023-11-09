Disney+ adds subscribers amid cost-cutting campaign

Disney's streaming service has attracted nearly seven million new subscribers, the company said Wednesday, reversing a period of decline that had raised doubts about its rivalry with industry leader Netflix.

Disney has been under significant pressure ever since CEO Bob Iger left the company only to be brought out of semi-retirement a year ago after his replacement no longer had the confidence of executives and the company board.

Upon his return, Iger embarked on a cost-cutting campaign that saw major cuts to the lavish spending to get Disney+ off the ground.

Those efforts saw Disney's streaming losses contract to USD 387 million in the most recent quarter, down from USD 1.47 billion a year earlier.

Disney Plus clients rose to 112.6 million at the end of September from 105.7 million at the end of June.