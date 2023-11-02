Disney to complete takeover of Hulu with USD 8.6 bn deal

The Walt Disney Company on Wednesday announced it will buy Comcast's USD 8.6 billion stake in Hulu, completing its takeover of the streaming service.

The acquisition will "further Disney's streaming objectives," the company said in a press release, and comes as it strives to boost subscriber numbers at its Disney+ streaming service.

The deal values Hulu at USD 27.5 billion in total, according to Disney, which said the transaction will be concluded by 1 December.

The California-based entertainment giant already sells Hulu as part of bundled offerings with its Disney+ and ESPN+ platforms.