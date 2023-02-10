Casio brings latest scientific calculator for students

Casio, a popular scientific calculator brand among students, has brought the new ClassWiz FX-991CW brand scientific calculator to the market, which adds a whole new dimension and makes the usage easier than before, said a press release.

Casio has brought the product to the market with the aim of multiplying the interest and curiosity in science among the students.

This calculator is an upgraded version of the Classwiz FX-991EX, the company’s current best-seller in the country. With this launch, the company aims to give a booster shot to the interest of school students in science and invoke their curiosity in the subject.