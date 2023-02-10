Casio brings latest scientific calculator for students

Offering excellent ease of use and a diverse range of functions, Casio Classwiz scientific calculators have been used extensively in classroom settings throughout the world since their launch in 2015. With the new FX-991CW, the Classwiz brand has been renewed to present an evolution of the scientific calculator in an even easier-to-use format.
The FX-991CW features the world’s first four-gradation, high-definition grayscale LCD[1] enabling easy reading of inputs. Natural textbook display, a key feature of the Classwiz FX-991EX is present in the FX-991CW as well.
The Classwiz FX-991CW comes with a new design that not only makes key entry from any angle easy; the layout has also been fully reconfigured. The calculator is designed to be more intuitive through the placement of frequently used keys near the center of the keypad, cursor controls for easier navigation and un-cluttered labelling of keys.
Students can solve complex mathematical problems using the 540 plus functions in-built into the calculator. Locating these functions has also been made easy in Classwiz FX-991CW with an improved menu display with appropriately labelled icons.
Like the FX-991EX, the new Classwiz FX-991CW is also solar powered enabling students to use it without worrying about loss of battery charge.