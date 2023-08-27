Banglalink wins Ookla Award for the 7th consecutive time

Banglalink has won the Ookla Speedtest Award as the Fastest Mobile Network in Bangladesh for the 7th consecutive time in 4 years. A Speed Score of 28.77 contributed to retaining its top position on Ookla’s Speedtest report for Q1-Q2 2023. Drawing from millions of daily results gathered through the Ookla Speedtest app, it offers the most accurate and comprehensive view of worldwide network performance, quality, and accessibility.

With a network of over 14,000 sites across Bangladesh, alongside the highest spectrum allocation per subscriber, Banglalink has seamlessly upheld its enduring dominance in speed throughout the first half of 2023. This achievement has been fortified by Banglalink’s unparalleled network quality and innovative digital services, resulting in the remarkable milestone of a strong subscriber-base of over 4 Crore subscribers this year.