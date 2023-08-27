Banglalink wins Ookla Award for the 7th consecutive time

Banglalink has won the Ookla Speedtest Award as the Fastest Mobile Network in Bangladesh for the 7th consecutive time in 4 years. A Speed Score of 28.77 contributed to retaining its top position on Ookla’s Speedtest report for Q1-Q2 2023. Drawing from millions of daily results gathered through the Ookla Speedtest app, it offers the most accurate and comprehensive view of worldwide network performance, quality, and accessibility.
With a network of over 14,000 sites across Bangladesh, alongside the highest spectrum allocation per subscriber, Banglalink has seamlessly upheld its enduring dominance in speed throughout the first half of 2023. This achievement has been fortified by Banglalink’s unparalleled network quality and innovative digital services, resulting in the remarkable milestone of a strong subscriber-base of over 4 Crore subscribers this year.
Eric Aas, CEO, Bangladeshlink said, "Banglalink has consistently prioritised network quality, which is evident by the 7th consecutive Ookla Speedtest Award. Out network superiority is accelerating our growth as a Digital Operator, enabling customers to smoothly access our diverse digital services. We aim to utilise our fastest 4G network to continue providing best-in-class mobile telecommunication services and one-stop digital solutions through MyBL Super App and Toffee."
Stephen Bye, President and CEO, Ookla, a division of Ziff Davis, said, Ooklas Speedtest Awards Programme recognises the top fixed and mobile providers from around the world, providing consumers with access to reliable and accurate data to make informed decisions about their internet service providers."
“We are proud to acknowledge Banglalink as the Fastest Mobile Network in Bangladesh for 4 consecutive years. This prestigious award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of Banglalink to consistently providing the Fastest Mobile Network in the market,” he added.
Banglalink will remain committed to providing strong network coverage, quality digital services, and the fastest internet speed across the country.